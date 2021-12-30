DA to focus on food system in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) will put emphasis on the entire food system next year instead of focusing on production in a bid to lower prices for consumers.

This is among the marching orders of Agriculture Secretary William Dar for next year, according to Agriculture Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Fermin Adriano.

“Agriculture is not only focused on increasing production. It needs to be the entire food system from production, processing, transportation to marketing for us to be able to bring down the prices of products,”Adriano said.

Adriano said there is a need to ensure that agricultural products are at the right prices.

The DA said its food systems approach should serve as an integral part of the strategic plan under its OneDA agenda.

Aside from the food systems approach, other marching orders from Dar include fully utilizing the agency’s budget.

He said Dar has ordered all DA attached agencies, staff bureaus, and regional offices, and the office of the secretary to realign unutilized funds towards the DA’s priority focus areas.

“We need to improve the use of our budget so that we can show the Senate and Congress that it is right to give the department a higher budget,” he said.

Adriano said the agency must also step up its efforts for it to be entrusted with a higher budget moving forward.