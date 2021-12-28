

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
PLDT gets record number of permits this year
 


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2021 | 12:00am





 
PLDT gets record number of permits this year
“Government initiatives, such as the streamlining of permitting guidelines for our cell sites and fiber lines, are really helpful in expediting the expansion of our network across the country “ PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.
BusinessWorld / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. have secured a record-high number of permits this year, helping to ramp-up their network rollout nationwide.


Aided by initiatives of government agencies, such as the Anti-Red Tape Authority, National Telecommunications Commission, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, to streamline government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure, PLDT said more than 45,000 fixed and wireless permits have been secured as of Dec. 21.


“Government initiatives, such as the streamlining of permitting guidelines for our cell sites and fiber lines, are really helpful in expediting the expansion of our network across the country “ PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.


These include the recently signed JMC No. 1, Series of 2021, which simplifies the permitting process for cable and poles laying,  construction of underground fiber ducts, and installation of cables and facilities along national, local, and subdivision roads, including pavements and sidewalks


“As the economy re-opens and our countrymen continue to recover from the pandemic, the demand for reliable internet connectivity only continues to accelerate. As such, we are one with our government in ensuring faster delivery of quality connectivity to more Filipinos nationwide,” Panlilio said.


As of end-September, PLDT’s fiber infrastructure remained the country’s most extensive at around 615,000 kilometers.


Its fiber network also supports Smart’s 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G network, which serve 96 percent of the population from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi.


In addition to being the fastest mobile network in the country according to Ookla, Smart also operates the country’s widest 5G network with around 6,400 base stations deployed nationwide.


PLDT said the group’s initiatives to upgrade its integrated fixed and wireless networks across the country are in support for the government’s call to elevate the quality of telco services in the country.


 










 









PLDT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest



 










Trending







Bridges on the air




By Boo Chanco |
December 27, 2021 - 12:00am 


The important lesson these typhoons and other calamities have been teaching us through these years is the need to have good communication that reaches every corner of our archipelagic country. 








Business
fbtw













Santa came to town




By Wilson Sy |
December 27, 2021 - 12:00am 


Equity markets remained volatile due to concerns regarding the spread of the Omicron variant and the Fed’s hawkish statements. 








Business
fbtw













Outsourcing Philippines: 5 key considerations




 Sponsored 






Outsourcing Philippines: 5 key considerations



11 hours ago 


 For organizations that have an eye towards maintaining a competitive advantage in a global marketplace, the Philippines is...








Business
fbtw













Philippines seen to import more corn







Philippines seen to import more corn



By Catherine Talavera |
1 day ago 


The Philippines is projected to boost its importation of corn in a bid to balance supply and demand, the United States Department...








Business
fbtw














On Joseph Chua – wait, there’s more




By Iris Gonzales |
December 27, 2021 - 12:00am 


Indeed, there’s more.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Lessons of 2021




By Rey Gamboa |
December 28, 2021 - 12:00am 


The arrival of the first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 early this year deserves to be the best story of 2021.








Business
fbtw













Focused on safety in 2022




By Tony Katigbak |
December 28, 2021 - 12:00am 


We are coming to the end of 2021 – another challenging year focused mainly on pandemic response and learning how to live with the constant threat of COVID-19.








Business
fbtw













GN Power gets ERC OK for Bataan power plant




By Danessa Rivera |
December 28, 2021 - 12:00am 

 
The Energy Regulatory Commission has cleared GN Power Dinginin Ltd. Co. to operate and contribute an additional 668 megawatts supply to the power grid from the first unit of its coal-fired power plant in Bataan...








Business
fbtw













Yearender: E-wallets here to stay, fuel e-commerce boom




By Richmond Mercurio |
December 28, 2021 - 12:00am 


While 2020 could be considered as the year when mobile wallets gained massive popularity in the Philippines, this year cemented their dominance and proved that they are here to stay.








Business
fbtw













Meralco to help convert EDSA into a green highway




By Danessa Rivera |
December 28, 2021 - 12:00am 


Manila Electric Co. is ramping up its sustainability efforts to help transform Metro Manila’s major thoroughfare into a green and people-friendly highway.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with