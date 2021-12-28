PLDT gets record number of permits this year

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. have secured a record-high number of permits this year, helping to ramp-up their network rollout nationwide.

Aided by initiatives of government agencies, such as the Anti-Red Tape Authority, National Telecommunications Commission, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, to streamline government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure, PLDT said more than 45,000 fixed and wireless permits have been secured as of Dec. 21.

“Government initiatives, such as the streamlining of permitting guidelines for our cell sites and fiber lines, are really helpful in expediting the expansion of our network across the country “ PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

These include the recently signed JMC No. 1, Series of 2021, which simplifies the permitting process for cable and poles laying, construction of underground fiber ducts, and installation of cables and facilities along national, local, and subdivision roads, including pavements and sidewalks

“As the economy re-opens and our countrymen continue to recover from the pandemic, the demand for reliable internet connectivity only continues to accelerate. As such, we are one with our government in ensuring faster delivery of quality connectivity to more Filipinos nationwide,” Panlilio said.

As of end-September, PLDT’s fiber infrastructure remained the country’s most extensive at around 615,000 kilometers.

Its fiber network also supports Smart’s 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G network, which serve 96 percent of the population from Batanes to Tawi-Tawi.

In addition to being the fastest mobile network in the country according to Ookla, Smart also operates the country’s widest 5G network with around 6,400 base stations deployed nationwide.

PLDT said the group’s initiatives to upgrade its integrated fixed and wireless networks across the country are in support for the government’s call to elevate the quality of telco services in the country.