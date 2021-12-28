Lessons of 2021

The arrival of the first batch of vaccines against COVID-19 early this year deserves to be the best story of 2021. After seeing how millions of people in Europe and the US did not turn into zombies after receiving their jabs, the Philippines relented to get whatever vaccine brand was available to inoculate at least 70 percent of the population.

As the vaccine supplies trickled in, local government units pitched up vaccination centers where the elderly and most vulnerable sectors of the communities could get their shots. And finally, with more vaccines delivered, vaccinations for the working population commenced.

At pace with vaccinations, the economy slowly and cautiously reopened. After five quarters of negative growth, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) finally returned to positive territory in the second quarter of 2021.

Even with the surge in infections caused by the Delta strain during the third quarter, the working population continued to fire the economic engines of growth. The President’s economic team, emboldened by vaccines, pushed harder for continued economic activity, this time stressing that while deaths of people should be avoided, the whole country had to live.

Going through the last days of the year, GDP growth is expected to continue to be within positive territory, even if its rate is slower that of other countries in the region. In a space of 18 months, the Philippines has become a laggard once again.

Pandemic preparedness

Even with the strictest of pandemic measures, the Philippines has already lost more than 50,000 lives to the virus, a statistic that is still considered high by world standards. The same is true about our reported cases as measured against the total population.

This lack of pandemic preparedness is a national tragedy, and one that should compel us to put together a long-term strategy to better protect lives and livelihoods. As it stands, we are still unsure how long this pandemic will last. We are still in the dark as to the threat of future epidemics or a different kind of pandemic, and the best recourse would be preparedness.

We can take a leaf from our disaster readiness strategies, which had been borne out of a realization that we are a country vulnerable to almost all kinds of natural calamities – from typhoons, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and flooding.

Even if the next health crisis may be years away, the cost of preparedness will well be worth avoiding thousands of lives lost, and more importantly, the crippling of an economy that more than 110 million Filipinos rely on.

Food security

A different kind of pandemic that exploded this year in the country underscores the need to reexamine our food security priorities. The African swine fever (ASF) that decimated backyard and commercial piggeries in many parts of the country created a food scarcity.

Pork is now a major source of protein in a majority of Filipinos’ daily diet, and its sudden shortage led to outrageous price increases not only of pork cuts, but also of other meat products like chicken, beef, and fish.

Tougher phyto-sanitary measures on livestock imports must be put in place to guard against the entry of viruses that can affect locally produced swine and chicken. Likewise, containment protocols must be worked out to protect against any further virus spread.

Food security entails that the country determines the essential foods the nation needs that should be home grown and the buffer stock that is necessary to mitigate any supply shortages. We are now doing this for rice and this could be applied to others food commodities that consumers demand.

Learning overhaul

Our education system deserves an overhaul, not only to make it work during future pandemics, but also to keep up with student standards of other countries. The underlying learning principles that have graduated millennial students are no longer enough to future-proof our youngsters in tomorrow’s competitive world.

Our students must be armed with more analytical skills that encourage inquisitiveness and a thirst for more knowledge. A keen mind more than submissiveness is one of the qualities sought out now by employers and companies for better paying jobs.

As a country that relies heavily on overseas jobs, producing graduates who champion innovation would be a welcome asset to the communication and social skills for which Filipinos working abroad are currently highly rated.

Even before this pandemic, the need for better-trained and skilled people for job promotions has been a challenge. Higher education must focus on the delivery of ladderized skill sets that may be accessed by those who want to get ahead at work or even an overseas job.

Persevering Filipinos

This year, the country produced two gems who have persevered in spite of the government’s lack of support or political heavy-handedness. Hidilyn Diaz brought us the Philippines’ first Olympic medal, no small feat for the daughter of a struggling farmer-fisherman in Zamboanga.

By sheer will, she found ways to improve on her weight-lifting skills, catapulting her through local and national competitions, and finally in international competitions, with minimal government assistance.

The other Filipino who brought honor to the country this year is Maria Ressa, founder and CEO of the Rappler online news website. Despite persecution pressures from the powerful affected by published stories on Rappler, Ressa stood her ground. For this, she earned a Nobel Peace Prize award to become the first Filipino to receive this coveted distinction.

Alongside all overseas working Filipinos, Diaz and Ressa truly make us proud.

