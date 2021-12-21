Sun Life is top insurance brand

MANILA, Philippines — For the eighth year in a row, Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. was hailed the top insurance brand in the Campaign Asia-Pacific study dubbed “Top 100 Brands in the Philippines.”

The study was conducted in early 2021 by global information and insights provider NielsenIQ. Participants were asked to name the best brand that comes to mind in 15 major brand categories, including alcohol, apparel and accessories, automotive, beverage, consumer electronics, courier services, financial services, food, home appliances, household and personal care, media and telecommunications, restaurants, retail, sports, and transport, travel and leisure. The term “best” is defined as the brand they trust the most or has the best reputation in its category.

Sun Life was the only life insurance company to land in the Top 100, ranking 67th.

“Years ago, having a life insurance company land in a list of top brands was unheard of. We are happy to bring our industry to the forefront, especially at a time like this when Filipinos could truly benefit from the products and services we offer,” Sun Life Philippines CEO and country head Benedict Sison said.

“We thank our clients for choosing Sun Life as their partner in their financial journey. To gain their trust especially in these uncertain times is biggest achievement we could hope for.”

Now on its 126th year, Sun Life ranks as the No. 1 life insurance company in the Philippines, with its lead in premium income, new business annual premium equivalent (NBAPE), and net income in 2020.