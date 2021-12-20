
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
BDO to sell P5-B sustainability bonds to 'diversify' funding
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 1:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
BDO to sell P5-B sustainability bonds to 'diversify' funding
According to BDO, the planned offering will be the first time that it will be issuing a peso-denominated sustainability bond to both institutional and retail investors.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — BDO Unibank Inc. would sell peso-denominated sustainability bonds worth P5 billion next year, as the company seeks to “diversify” its funding sources.



The fixed-rate debt papers are part of BDO’s P365-billion bond program, the Sy-led bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday. Corporate regulators earlier decided that BDO’s offering qualified as an ASEAN sustainability bond.



The new bonds will have a tenor of two years and a minimum investment amount of P500,000. From there, investors have the option to hike their investments in increments of P100,000.



ASEAN bonds were introduced as “specific purpose” bonds meant to fund a mix of green and social projects that provide environmental and social benefits. These bonds need to conform to standards set by the ASEAN, which sought to promote the regional integration of capital markets of member nations.



“The net proceeds of the issue are intended to be used to diversify the Bank’s funding sources, and finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework,” BDO said.



According to BDO, the planned offering will be the first time that it will be issuing a peso-denominated sustainability bond to both institutional and retail investors. Previously, the bank issued a $150 million green bond in 2017, with the International Finance Corporation as its sole investors.



The offer period for the new bonds will be from January 10 to 21 next year. The listing date is scheduled on January 28.



Philippine sustainable bond issuances in the capital markets currently total $5.4 billion.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ASEAN
                                                      BDO UNIBANK INC.
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bank robbers
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bank robbers have gone high tech. Unfortunately, neither the banks nor the regulators are ready to deal with them. Our laws are also so behind the high tech criminals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Joseph Chua breaks his silence
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“I want to clear our name. It’s golden,” Joseph Chua tells me.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More Japanese firms inquire about Philippines investment prospects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More Japanese firms inquire about Philippines investment prospects


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese firms are looking for opportunities in manufacturing, power, construction and food processing in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Fed vs Omicron
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last week, the US Federal Reserve made a hawkish pivot in its policy stance. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank-UCPB merger creates 2nd largest bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank-UCPB merger creates 2nd largest bank


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has solidified its position as the country’s second largest bank as it grew its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The move marks the first reduction of the rate -- which guides how much interest commercial banks charge to corporate borrowers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Firms seen expanding, hiring more
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Firms seen expanding, hiring more


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Businesses are ramping up expansion and hiring more workers as the economy continues to reopen after stalling last year due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ADB sees prolonged pandemic impact on food security
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ADB sees prolonged pandemic impact on food security


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The impact of COVID-19 on food security in the Philippines and in the region is expected to last beyond the pandemic, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Market preps for Santa Claus rally
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Market preps for Santa Claus rally


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Riding on a two-week upturn, stocks are likely to trade higher this week heading into the Christmas holidays, with the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC tightens rules on directors, officers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC tightens rules on directors, officers


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission  is tightening rules governing directors, trustees, and officers of corporations as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with