BDO to sell P5-B sustainability bonds to 'diversify' funding

MANILA, Philippines — BDO Unibank Inc. would sell peso-denominated sustainability bonds worth P5 billion next year, as the company seeks to “diversify” its funding sources.

The fixed-rate debt papers are part of BDO’s P365-billion bond program, the Sy-led bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday. Corporate regulators earlier decided that BDO’s offering qualified as an ASEAN sustainability bond.

The new bonds will have a tenor of two years and a minimum investment amount of P500,000. From there, investors have the option to hike their investments in increments of P100,000.

ASEAN bonds were introduced as “specific purpose” bonds meant to fund a mix of green and social projects that provide environmental and social benefits. These bonds need to conform to standards set by the ASEAN, which sought to promote the regional integration of capital markets of member nations.

“The net proceeds of the issue are intended to be used to diversify the Bank’s funding sources, and finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework,” BDO said.

According to BDO, the planned offering will be the first time that it will be issuing a peso-denominated sustainability bond to both institutional and retail investors. Previously, the bank issued a $150 million green bond in 2017, with the International Finance Corporation as its sole investors.

The offer period for the new bonds will be from January 10 to 21 next year. The listing date is scheduled on January 28.

Philippine sustainable bond issuances in the capital markets currently total $5.4 billion.