DA may seek additional funding

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it may seek additional funding from the Office of the President to help farmers and fishers affected by Typhoon Odette.

In a Laging Handa public briefing Saturday, Agriculture Undersecretary for consumer and political affairs Kristine Evangelista said the agency is still waiting for reports on the actual damage of the typhoon on agriculture.

Data from the DA’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operation Management Center showed that initial damage by Typhoon Odette stood at P127 million as of 12 noon Saturday.

This covers 2,852 farmers in the Western Visayas and Caraga regions, with a volume of production loss of 8,600 metric tons (MT) in 6,695 hectares of agricultural land.

The DA said the values are still subject to validation.

“Once we have the reports then we have a clear direction of what we’re going to do. But definitely for the fishers, there will be boats or repair materials because this is what they need for their livelihood,’Evangelista said.

“When it comes to farmers, we have seeds and fertilizers so they can start planting again,”she said.

Evangelista said the DA has other interventions available to aid affected farmers, such as drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry needs.

She said the DA’s quick response fund (QRF) would also be available to aid affected farmers and fishers.

“This will all be implemented as soon as we have a clear report so that we are able to manage the resources and timetable of distributing this help,”she said.

Asked how much of the QRF is still available to help Odette-hit farmers and fishers, Evangelista said they are still coordinating with the DA regional field offices for the exact amount.

She emphasized, however, that if the available QRF is not enough to aid affected farmers and fishers, the DA would seek help from the Office of the President for more funding.

Evangelista said this was similar when the DA sought additional funding to help farmers and fishers affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

While the DA is still in the process of assessing the typhoon’s damage to agriculture, the DA is coordinating with other government agencies for relief operations.

“Right now, our focus mainly are the coastal communities that are badly hit. So not just rehabilitation, but we are also helping in sending food-- the DA is working on this with other government agencies, “ Evangelista said.