Sugar output up in December

Data from the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) showed that raw sugar production reached 461,486 metric tons (MT) as of December, up from 407,770 MT in the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s sugar production continued to rise in the first week of December, rising by 13.17 percent.

Output in terms of 50-kilogram bags reached 9.2 million, higher than the 8.56 million a year ago.

This brought the current raw sugar supply to 715,004 MT, up by 7.92 percent.

The sugar crop year starts every September and ends in August.

SRA data also showed that demand for raw sugar rose by 6.04 percent to 432,181 MT.

The total sugarcane milled increased by 11.04 percent to 5.7 million MT.

SRA data also showed that the millgate price of sugar went up by 11.29 percent to P1,680.76 per 50-kilo bag.

For the current crop year, the SRA estimates raw sugar production to reach 2.0997 million MT.

The SRA also allocated the entire sugar production for the current crop year for the “B” market.

It classifies sugar into “A” for sugar for export to the US, “B” for domestic consumption, “C” for reserves, “D” for export to countries other than the US and “E” for food local processors.

Raw sugar production for the 2020 to 2021 crop year reached 2.143 million MT, slightly lower than the 2.145 million MT in the previous crop year.