Duterte appoints new head of National Privacy Commission

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has appointed John Henry Naga as the new head of the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

Naga, who previously served as deputy privacy commissioner, succeeds Raymund Liboro who stayed in office on holdover capacity after his term ended in March 2019.

“With Atty. Naga’s appointment, I know that I am passing the baton to capable hands. I have great confidence that the new privacy commissioner will further cement the NPC as a body committed to advancing data privacy and protection,” Liboro said.

Liboro was appointed as the country’s first privacy commissioner in March 2016.

Naga has been with the NPC as deputy privacy commissioner since December 2019.

He was briefly designated as NPC’s data protection officer and in that role, he enhanced the agency’s internal policies and procedures in data protection and standards.

He likewise served as head of NPC’s Data Security and Compliance Office, taking the lead in carrying out the agency’s mandate to monitor government and the private sector’s compliance with the Data Privacy Act and provide assistance on data protection.

Prior to his appointment at the NPC, he served as undersecretary at the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

He also served as head of the technical working groups for the entry of the third telco player, the common tower policy, and the tripartite agreement with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and National Transmission Corp.

“As I take this new role as privacy commissioner, my focus is to ensure the efficient and effective enforcement of the law and the protection of data subjects’ rights and interests,” Naga said.

“Compliance is not just for the organization. It is also for the people, for our country. To protect one another through compliance is the first step to national stability and security,” he said.