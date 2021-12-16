A bank hack and MSME business recovery

A successful banking hack like what recently transpired affecting BDO Unibank account holders only reinforces the reluctance of many Filipinos to trust online bank payments and money transfers.

While the number of affected accounts is few, about 700 compared to millions of BDO account holders, and the filched amounts are relatively small, from P25,000 to P50,000 per account, the incident still reeks of a weakness that some amateur hacker can successfully pull off.

It is hard to believe that what happened is a “sophisticated fraud technique” as claimed by BDO in its recent advisory about reimbursing affected clients. A more detailed explanation is needed, especially since Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno had stated BDO confirmed the incident as stemming from a 10-year-old service scheduled for phasing out early next year.

As banks migrate to more digital services, vigilance in keeping their online systems and processes always a step ahead of scammers and cybercriminals is of paramount importance. Reminding clients to observe safe online banking protocols is useless if a bank has an inherently weak internal IT system.

Union Bank of the Philippines has been dragged into the incident as the stolen monies had been transferred to the hacker’s Union Bank account. While the BSP continues to encourage more Filipinos to open a bank account and be part of the banking system, extra care must be in place to ensure that all account holders, big and small, are not fictitious.

It’s going to be a delicate balancing act where the unbanked should not be discouraged to open an account because of too many requirements, but at the same time give cybercriminals the opportunity to use an account that can be maintained for scamming without getting caught.

Badly hit MSMEs

Now is the best time for President Duterte to appoint a business recovery czar, preferably from the private sector – with experience in micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurship and one without any short-term political ambitions, to help speed up the country’s return to stable economic growth.

Politics and the maelstrom of the coming May election signaling the last waning months of the current government are the biggest impediments for a more focused attention in pursuing the best business recovery options for MSMEs, even as new coronavirus variants like Omicron weigh in on uncertainties.

Still, 19 months of business discontinuity under various levels of lockdowns has left thousands of MSMEs floundering or dead, and millions of people out of jobs. Resuscitating struggling businesses and encouraging new ones – both of which are going to be extremely challenging given the extent of damage wrought by the pandemic – will help bring back lost jobs.

The last unemployment data of the Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) for October point to a steadily lowering of joblessness, and should decline further in the succeeding months under more relaxed pandemic alert levels. However, if businesses are not able to rebound, unemployment figures will not improve.

Underemployment, on the other hand, will even worsen as the unemployed settle for odd and underrated jobs that provide below-minimum wages and without security of tenure. This just means that more families will sink deeper into poverty.

Build back better

A business recovery program, ably headed by an empowered czar, can benefit from some of the initiatives by both our relevant government agencies and the private sector at both the local and international circles.

While digitizing and green-proofing are the buzzwords more favored when supporting new businesses, basic concerns like start-up financing and restructuring need to be addressed, together with introducing pandemic-proofing measures that can survive future lockdowns.

Agility and creativity are two of the qualities of an appointed czar, given the extent of damage and unfamiliarity of terrain that must be traversed. No one-size-fits-all solutions are apparent, given the many different kinds of MSMEs that have been affected.

Basic principles, however, can be used as guidance, including a general assessment of how the business sector fared and failed during the pandemic, a grounded appraisal of where future profitability lies when quarantines are lifted, guidance in drawing up a business recovery plan, and finding new routes to build back better.

Aside from looking after business recovery, a massive program to retool skills of displaced workers will have to be included.

Not business-as-usual for awhile

While ensuring focused attention on MSME recovery is part of the solution, identifying other hurdles that slow down the country’s economic recovery should continue without losing steam.

Among the biggest problems will be getting this administration’s flagship Build Build Build (BBB) infrastructure program back on stream despite the financial setback that was created by the unbudgeted spending on a pandemic mitigation.

It’s not going to be business-as-usual for awhile after the state coffers were drained by social interventions, mainly dole-outs to individuals in distressed sectors, and additional budgets for affected government agencies, as well as the extraordinary expense of acquiring millions of vaccine doses for at least 80 percent of the population.

Meanwhile, fulfilling the government’s BBB commitments will likely be a major undertaking by the next administration should it decide to continue with pursuing the construction of more roads, bridges, and other much-needed infrastructure projects.

Much as we would want to quickly get ahead at fueling economic growth in the coming years, the pandemic has struck hard at the foundations that had previously propelled the country to its enviable record of growth. Oh well.

