Business
                        
Solar Philippines unit’s IPO twice oversubscribed
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
December 16, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Investors swarmed the initial public offering of Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC) ahead of its market debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Friday.



Solar Philippines, developer of what is touted as Southeast Asia’s largest solar project, is almost two times oversubscribed, said the firm’s underwriter Abacus Capital and Investment Corp.



“SPNEC’s IPO was oversubscribed, receiving P5.3 billion in orders for the P2.7 billion offering, with strong demand from investors who want exposure to the first pure-play solar company to list on the PSE,” Abacus said.



Proceeds from the IPO will be used to complete the first 50-MW of the project and acquire land to expand the project beyond 500-MW, in support of SPNEC’s plan to develop the largest solar project in Southeast Asia.



The company’s IPO was sized at the maximum of its indicative range of up to 2.7 billion shares at up to P1 per share, which will result in SPNEC having a market capitalization of P8.12 billion.



Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste is grateful for investors’ confidence in the company.



“We’re grateful for the public’s faith in our ability to turn this powerpoint into a power plant, and hope our work can live up to these expectations,” he said.



SPNEC is the first company to list under the supplemental listing and disclosure rules for Renewable Energy (RE) companies approved by PSE in 2011, which exempt companies from the track record and operating requirements prior to listing.  It is PSE’s 10th and final IPO for 2021.



PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said the need for RE is more amplified now as more companies are turning to RE as part of their climate action program.



“I am pleased that PSE can support a renewable energy company with its fundraising requirements,” Monzon said.



To date, SPNEC is at the preoperational stage and has not commenced commercial operations.



Incorporated in 2016, Solar Philippines has a service contract to develop the Nueva Ecija project in 2017, with construction planned to start by the end of 2021.



Once operational, the project is intended to supplement the Luzon grid’s thin reserves and help prevent rotating outages that affected millions of Filipinos earlier this year.



SPNEC’s IPO comes as Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Holdings Inc. announced investments for a total of P3.5 billion for a 50 percent stake in three solar projects with a total of 340 MW.



Developed by SPNEC’s parent company, Solar Philippines, these solar projects are located in the provinces of Tarlac Batangas and Cavite.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

