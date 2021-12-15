Delta onslaught slows down remittance growth in October

MANILA, Philippines — Money sent home by Filipinos overseas continued to grow, albeit slower, in October despite the onslaught of the Delta variant back then, showing their time-tested resilience as a major dollar engine for the Philippines.

What’s new

Cash remittances coursed through banks inched up 2.4% year-on-year in October to $2.81 billion, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported on Wednesday. The growth was markedly slower compared to 5.2% annual growth recorded in the preceding month.

In the first 10 months, cash remittances expanded 5.3% year-on-year to $25.93 billion.

Why this matters

Remittances are one of the cornerstones of the country’s consumption-driven economy, since money sent home by migrant Filipinos boosts spending capacity of their families here.

At the same time, remittances are crucial sources of dollars for the Philippines. For this year, the BSP projects cash remittances to grow 6%.

What analysts say

Sought for comment, Jeremiah Opiniano, professor at the University of Santo Tomas and executive director at the Institute for Migration and Development Issues, said cash remittances coming in at this pace meant they are headed to the green by the end of 2021.

“So far, it seems that cash remittances are headed to positive territory at the end of the year. Perhaps even with late November-to-December's surge in Europe plus the forthcoming surge caused by the Omicron variant, Filipinos abroad have diligently sent money home,” Opiniano said.

“Of course, the dollar staying at P50 territory helped to push up the dollar value of these cash remittances. If 2021 figures of these cash remittances become a historic record (beating 2019 totals), such feat attests to how much these Filipinos abroad love their families,” he added.

For Jun Neri, lead economist at the Bank of the Philippine Islands, remittances would continue their ascent, but improved domestic demand that has been driving imports recently would offset dollar inflows from migrant Filipinos.

“Pick up in domestic demand is likely to translate to wider current deficits, however, as remittances and exports fall farther behind hefty merchandise imports growth which is expected to gain more momentum in 2022,” he said in a Viber message.

Other figures