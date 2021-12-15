Pangilinan-led Santos Clinic to expand

MANILA, Philippines — Santos Clinic Inc. (SCI), a member of the Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc. (MPHHI), is gearing up for expansion.

SCI, owner and operator of Manuel J. Santos Hospital (MJSH) in Butuan, acquired the adjacent seven-story VCDU Prince Hotel in a bid to ramp up the expansion of its healthcare services to serve more communities in Butuan and the Caraga Region.

MJSH plans to convert the hotel into a Medical Arts Building (MAB) to house its existing doctors.

This will enable MJSH to offer new clinic spaces to its growing roster of medical practitioners, freeing up space in the main building which would expand the hospital’s bed capacity by 25 starting in 2022.

The new space will also have diagnostics and modern outpatient services for customers.

MJSH is a 100-bed level 2 hospital located along Montilla Boulevard corner National Highway in Butuan City.

Founded in 1933, MJSH became a member of MPHHI in 2019.

“When we partnered with MPHHI, we knew that we were getting the commitment needed to make the best healthcare possible available in Butuan and Caraga.” said Dr. Terence ‘Ompet’ Vesagas, a member of the founding family and COO of MJSH.

Three other MPHHI hospitals in Mindanao, namely Davao Doctors Hospital, West Metro Medical Center in Zamboanga City, and St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos City will also be expanded.

MPHHI president Augusto Palisoc Jr. said the hospital group considers Mindanao as an island with great potential.

“We will continue to look for more hospital partnerships where we can contribute our capital, management and group synergies, to enable all our partner hospitals to sooner realize their full potential,” Palisoc said.

MPHHI chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the acquisition of the hotel’s assets conveys the ultimate goal of nation-building by MPHHI and Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

“Our goal at Metro Pacific has always been about nation-building, and it is no different with our hospital group. With a clear vision of what we want to achieve, we can turn underutilized assets and convert them to facilities that offer essential services to our fellow Filipinos. This is what this asset purchase is all about,” Pangilinan said.

MPHHI’s nationwide portfolio of hospitals include nine Metro Manila hospitals namely Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, De Los Santos Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Marikina Valley Medical Center, Jesus Delgado Memorial Hospital, and Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center; and six provincial hospitals, Central Luzon Doctors’ Hospital in Tarlac, Sacred Heart Hospital in Malolos, Bulacan, Calamba Medical Center, Los Baños Doctors Hospital, Riverside Medical Center in Bacolod, and Ramiro Community Hospital in Bohol.