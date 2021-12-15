
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Biofuels consumption to partially recover this year
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s biofuels consumption is seen to partially recover this year as the demand for ethanol and biodiesel increases as quarantine restrictions continue to ease, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).



In a report by its Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), the USDA said ethanol demand is projected to grow nine percent this year to 570 million liters.



Similarly, biodiesel demand is also forecast to rise nine percent to 175 million liters.



“Following the strict movement restrictions placed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, the loosening of such measures in 2021 have resulted in a rebound that does not yet return consumption to pre-pandemic levels,”the USDA said.



Fuel ethanol imports are forecast to stay flat at 240 million liters this year, with the United States as the primary supplier.



Ethanol production is seen to grow 18 percent coming from a low base to 330 million liters, while biodiesel will decrease by four percent to 180 million, taking into consideration existing inventories of 122 million liters.



“The Philippines’ capacity of 707.9 million liters per year is a result of industry expanding in anticipation of the B5 blend,” the USDA said.



The government has been planning to increase the coco methyl ester (CME) content of biodiesel from two percent (B2) to five percent (B5).



The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), which is part of the influential National Biodiesel Board (NBB), the body tasked to study and implement the biodiesel law, earlier said they were looking to start the shift to B5 this year.



CME is a biofuel made from coconut oil that is converted to a diesel-substitute while exhibiting combustion-improving properties to lower harmful emissions and improve mileage.



“With the increased mandate not yet implemented, the capacity is more than enough to cover the required blending for 12 billion liters of diesel per year,”the USDA said.



The USDA cited data from DOE, which showed that ethanol production from January through June reached 182 million liters compared to 154 million liters during the same period in 2020.



“Capacity utilization in 2021 increased to 78 percent, but have not reached the 90 percent level experienced in 2019 due to low sugarcane productivity,”the USDA said.



The USDA said the excess capacity of fuel ethanol plants compared to local feedstock available is due to the unexpected shift of seven potable alcohol producers to fuel ethanol due to the excise tax of 22 percent on potable alcohol.



“Insufficient feedstock is a perennial issue for ethanol production. Philippine ethanol facilities are only equipped to use molasses and sugarcane, which face challenges in boosting production,”the USDA said.



On average, local producers can only supply half the required ethanol requirement for gasoline blending, with the remaining half filled by imported bioethanol.



The industry proposed that the government temporarily allow importation of molasses to maximize plant capacity utilization.



This proposal, however, was declined by the DOE last year and was also opposed by sugar growers, millers, and the Sugar Regulatory Administration during a stakeholders’ consultation in August 2021.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

