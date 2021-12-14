
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Year-end tax compliance reminder
                        

                           
TOP OF MIND - Judith C. Resuello - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
As the year draws to a close, the so-called “busy season” also begins. During this season, taxpayers and accountants begin to prepare for the filing of year-end tax compliance requirements. One of the common annual year-end tax compliance requirements is the BIR form 2316, or the Certificates of Compensation Payment and Tax Withheld.



The BIR form 2316 is accomplished and filed by employers for each employee from whom taxes are withheld. Such BIR form shall be prepared in triplicate and shall be distributed as follows: the original copy is the employee’s copy, the duplicate for BIR’s copy, and the third copy for the employer. The BIR form 2316 shall be issued to the employees on or before Jan. 31 of the succeeding calendar year or on the day on which the last payment of compensation is made if the employment is terminated before the close of such calendar year. It is important to note that the BIR form 2316 must be signed by both the employer and the employee.



Employees who are purely compensation income-earners from only one employer for the calendar year and whose income tax has been withheld correctly by said employer are qualified for substituted filing and do not need to file an annual Income Tax Returns (ITR) separately. To signify their intention to avail of the substituted filing of ITR, qualified employees for substitute filing must affix their signature in the said BIR form. Once all the copies are duly signed, the employer must submit the duplicate of the BIR form 2316 to the BIR, together with the Certified List of Employees Qualified for Substitute Filing of ITR reflecting the amount of income payments, the tax due, and the tax withheld. These shall be submitted to the BIR not later than February of the succeeding year. Further, such list must be stamped “Received” by the BIR, which is tantamount to the substituted filing of ITRs by the qualified employees.



However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic happening, the BIR has released various issuances that allows flexibility on the submission of the year-end statutory requirements for tax compliance and reporting.



One of these is the recently issued Revenue Regulations (RR) 16-2021, which provides that the employers may submit only the scanned copies of the duplicates of BIR form 2316 stored in Digital Versatile Disc Recordable (DVD-R) using the file format and naming conventions prescribed for the available modes or submission facilities of the BIR. This is in line with the efforts of the bureau to adapt to the potentially long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with their operations.



As you may recall, the BIR also allowed the submission of duplicates of BIR form 2316 for the taxable year 2020 without the signature of the employee. However, they must be duly signed by the authorized representative of the employer.



In addition to this, the BIR also issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 29-2021 on Feb. 29, 2021 to allow the use of electronic signatures on certain BIR forms, including the BIR form 2316.



While there are still instances where the taxpayers are required to physically go to BIR offices for the submission of the year-end tax compliance requirements, the above system changes can be a step towards helping taxpayers comply with their obligations without risking their safety and health. Perhaps in the coming months, the BIR might even launch another electronic channel for the submission of the year-end tax compliance requirements. We can always expect the BIR to continue finding opportunities to leverage alternative means to comply with taxpayers’ compliance requirements in the midst of this pandemic.



Judith Resuello is a supervisor from the tax group of KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co. (RGM&Co.), the Philippine member firm of KPMG International.



This article is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice to a specific issue or entity. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent KPMG International or KPMG RGM&Co.



For questions and inquiries, feel free to send a message through social media or ph-fmmarkets@kpmg.com.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BIR
                                                      TAX
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets $250-M ADB loan for vaccine purchases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets $250-M ADB loan for vaccine purchases


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Asian Development Bank would lend $250 million to the Philippines to boost the national government’s vaccine procurement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Think beyond local
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Just days after the successful series of concerts in Los Angeles of the Korean boy band BTS comes the news that they have been dislodged from Billboard’s number one position by SB19, a Filipino boy band.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A blacklisting would make it all but impossible for US investment banks usually involved in Hong Kong listings to get involved,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"The BSP has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Omicron volatility
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 December 13, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It has only been two weeks since the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron jolted the financial markets.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 JFC renews call for change to Public Service Act
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JFC renews call for change to Public Service Act


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Foreign business groups in the country have renewed their call to Congress for the passage of amendments to the Public Service...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vehicle sales hit year-high in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vehicle sales hit year-high in November


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local motor vehicle sales in 11 months this year have exceeded the total in 2020, with sales last month the highest for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Exports unlikely to lift Philippines trade balance soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Exports unlikely to lift Philippines trade balance soon


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country’s outbound shipments may not be able to immediately save the country’s trade performance,  which was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT, Globe beef up cyber defenses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT, Globe beef up cyber defenses


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 elco giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. continue to bolster their investments to beef up their defenses as cyberattacks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks inch up as virus fears slowly ease
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks inch up as virus fears slowly ease


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks rose yesterday, along with most emerging Asian markets, as worries over the fallout from the new coronavirus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with