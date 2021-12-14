
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Agricultural trade up 14.8% to P5.9 billion in Q3
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The value of the country’s agricultural trade grew 14.8 percent to $5.93 billion in the third quarter on the back of double-digit increases in imports and exports, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).



The third quarter figure is significantly higher than the 0.4 percent increase registered in the same quarter last year.



However, it is a slower growth compared to the 33.6 percent increase in the second quarter of this year.



Agricultural imports accounted for 70.3 percent of total agricultural trade in the third quarter, up 15.8 percent to  $4.16 billion.



In contrast, agricultural exports accounted for 29.7 percent of the total trade, recording a 12.5 percent increase to $1.76 billion.



“During the period, the value of agricultural exports accounted for almost 8.9 percent of the total exports of the country,”the PSA said.



In the third quarter,  the total balance of trade in agricultural goods was -$2.4 billion, 18.3 percent higher than the same period last year.



The country’s top exports of agricultural commodities include, edible fruits and nuts,animals or vegetable oils, preparation of vegetables, fruits, nuts, meat, fish, and crustaceans, and tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes.



On the other hand, the major import commodities were cereals, meat and edible meat offal,residues and waste from the food industries, animal or vegetable fats and oil and their cleavage products, and miscellaneous edible preparations.



Among the ASEAN-member countries, Malaysia was the top destination for exports with a 34.6 percent share valued at $65.45 million, while Indonesia was the top supplier of agricultural products reaching $401.21 million or a 29.3 percent share.



The country’s top three major agricultural commodities exported to ASEAN were tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes ($58.63 million), animal and vegetable fats and oils ($55.57 million) and cereals ($14.03 million).



Netherlands was the country’s top destination of agricultural exports among European Union member countries with a value of $162.59 million or a 47.4 percent share.



In contrast, Spain was the country’s top source of agricultural imports in the EU with total imports reaching $93.77 million.



The top three agricultural commodities exported to the EU include animal or vegetable fats and oils and their cleavage ($162.46 million), preparations of meat, of fish or of crustaceans ($55.71 million), and preparation of vegetables, fruits, nuts ($43.54 million).



On the other hand, the top three agricultural commodities imported from EU were meat and edible meat offal ($160.23 million), dairy produce, birds’ eggs, natural honey, edible products of animal origin ($82.33 million) and residues and waste from the food industries ($54.38 million).


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

