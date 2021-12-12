Government spending hits all-time high of P3.38 trillion in 9 months

MANILA, Philippines — Government expenditures nearly hit 25 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) as of September, the highest in history, due to the financing demands of pandemic measures.

In an economic bulletin, Finance Undersecretary and chief economist Gil Beltran said the P3.38 trillion in spending made by the government during the period was equivalent to a record 24.59 percent of the country’s total domestic output.

Beltran said the expenditure effort in the nine months to September jumped by 0.94 percentage point from 23.65 percent a year ago and even exceeded the 23.9 percent program for the year.

As such, Beltran said the fiscal deficit incurred by the government swelled to 8.29 percent of GDP from 6.88 percent, on increased spending to contain the spread of the virus. For 2021, the government expects to sustain a 9.5 percent deficit of P1.86 trillion.

On the other hand, Beltran said revenue effort has declined by 0.48 percentage point to 16.29 percent as of September. He said that in 2020, government resources were propped up by additional dividends remitted by state-run firms to bankroll the pandemic response.

Broken down, tax collection as a share of GDP improved by 0.25 percentage point to 14.76 percent as the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs adopted digital platforms to enhance their operational efficiency.

The P1.54 trillion worth of taxes raised by the BIR as of September accounted for 11.24 percent of GDP, dipping by 0.06 percentage point due to the closure of a domestic refinery.

As for Customs, its tax effort of P469.84 billion contributed 3.42 percent to the GDP, up by 0.31 percentage point with the influx of imported fuel to make up for lost supply.

In contrast, the P209.83 billion in non-tax revenues put up by other offices accounted for only 1.53 percent of GDP. According to Beltran, the amount dropped by 0.73 percentage point from a year ago’s 2.26 percent share.

For the year, the government expects revenue to reach P2.88 trillion, accounting for 14.5 percent of the economy. The lion’s share of that collection will come in the form of taxes at P2.71 trillion, as business activities start to pick up due to the gradual reopening of the economy.