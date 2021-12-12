
































































 




   







   















Robinsons Land wins multiple recognitions at 2021 FIABCI Property and Real Estate Awards
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
December 12, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robinsons Land wins multiple recognitions at 2021 FIABCI Property and Real Estate Awards
The award-winning team from RLC include (from left): Carissa Denise Lao, international marketing sales channel head; Ma. Czarina Theresa Lugue, senior director for business development; Karen Cesario, marketing head, RLC Residences; Ramon Daniel Rivero, AVP, corporate planning and strategy; Armando Antonio Racelis III, BUGM, Robinsons Homes; John Richard Sotelo, SVP and BUGM, RLC Residences; Frederick Go, president and CEO, Robinsons Land Corp.; Emmanuel Arce, VP for construction and design; Arlene Magtibay, SVP and BUGM, Robinsons Malls; and Adrienne Daphne dela Cruz, digital marketing manager.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is closing the year with a strong finish as it won top citations at the recently held FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Awards last Dec. 9.



Two RLC Residences developments were awarded gold recognitions in the High-Rise Residential Category. The Magnolia Residences, located at the mixed-use Robinsons Magnolia Complex, receives the Gold Award for NCR while AmiSa Private Residences in Cebu bagged the same award for the Visayas region.



“We are grateful to FIABCI Philippines for recognizing these properties that we are very proud to call ours. These awards came at perfect timing, as we are preparing to launch new well-designed developments this coming 2022 with improved product and service offerings for our future homeowners,” RLC Residences SVP and  general manager John Richard Sotelo said.



The big win goes to RLC president and CEO Frederick Go, who received the 2021 Prix D’Excellence Award Property Man of the Year for leading the company’s growth and changing the game in the real estate industry.



“It is an honor to be your Property Man of the Year. This is an award that is, and will always be, a result of the dedicated and collective teamwork of our people at Robinsons Land. At RLC, we continuously strive to create shared success with every Filipino through the projects we build, the communities we shape, and the sustainable practices we promote. Winning an award drives me to strive harder, and this will fuel RLC Residences to keep building dreams so Filipinos can live their best lives,” said Go.



Organized by the Philippine chapter of the world-renowned FIABCI, the Property and Real Estate Awards is an annual award-giving ceremony that recognizes projects embodying excellence in all the real estate disciplines involved in its creation. The criteria used for judging this year’s nominees were adopted from the FIABCI-World’s Prix d’Excellence, touted as the “Oscars” of the global real estate industry.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

