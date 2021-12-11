
































































 




   







   















New logistics firm targets households, MSMEs in Philippines
                        

                           
Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
December 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Flash Express, a Filipino-Thai logistics company, has set up shop in the country as it sees a still huge unfilled demand among micro, small to medium enterprises (MSMEs) and households for fast, efficient delivery services amid an explosion in e-commerce transactions.



John de Guzman Tarampi, Flash Express general manager, said the company seeks to help entrepreneurs who joined the massive shift to e-commerce during the pandemic to get their products to their customers in a fast and reliable way.



Tarampi said while they had just set up shop for business last August, they have already hired 3,000 local employees, mostly as delivery riders, and expects to hire thousands more before the end of the year.



Their year-end target, he said, is to hire 10,000 people.



In just three months, Tarampi said they have already set up and activated 138 hubs and outlets nationwide.



“Flash Express is definitely ready to serve the Filipinos after months of strategic preparations. In just three months, we were able to make our services available in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. In fact, we were already in our next stage plan of offering more of our e-commerce and logistics businesses,” Tarampi said.



A startup that emerged from Thailand three years ago, Flash Express intends to leverage on the most advanced logistics equipment and technologies to offer reliable and fast courier services to Filipino MSMEs and households.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

