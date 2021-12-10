FDIs already beat BSP's 2021 forecast with September growth

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments to the Philippines continued their ascent in September despite intense investor panic created by the hyper-contagious Delta variant at the time, with the year-to-date tally already running above the central bank’s forecast for the entire 2021.

What’s new

FDIs posted a net inflow of $660 million in September, up 30.4% year-on-year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Friday. A net inflow means more of these job-generating foreign investments entered the country against those that left.

This was the fourth straight month FDI expanded on a yearly basis. But on a month-on-month basis, FDIs sagged 23.8%.

In nine months, FDIs recorded a net inflow of $7.29 billion, 43.8% larger compared with a year ago and already exceeding the BSP’s forecast of $7 billion net inflow for the entire 2021.

Why this matters

FDI are solid commitments that generate jobs for Filipinos, unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease. That said, the government does its best to attract FDIs and retain existing ones.

With its full-year projection already exceeded, the BSP may announce a higher FDI forecast for 2021 on Friday.

What an analyst says

Despite the sustained growth, Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., expects some interruption owing to the 2022 presidential elections.

“I think FDI will continue to flow in our country as we continue to open up and progress with the corporate income tax changes,” Enriquez said in a Viber message.

“However, we may see some pause in the near term given the Anticipated potential changes in administration after the Presidential elections next year,” he added.

Other figures