
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Government fast-tracks building permits for Marawi rehab
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government is expediting the release of building permits for internally displaced persons (IDPs) to ensure that the rehabilitation of Marawi City is on track.



Task Force Bangon Marawi and Department of Housing chief Eduardo del Rosario said the government would fast-track the release of building permits to some 1,500 applicants.



This will allow them to rebuild their homes and ensure that most IDPs can have a good start by 2022.



Del Rosario said documentation has been completed and is just waiting for the green light from the local government unit.



He said the local government is doing the process meticulously to ensure safety and establish legal ownership of properties to avoid future dispute.



“Hopefully by the third week of December, this can be cleared already. And we expect that by January 2022, hundreds or even a thousand can already start the construction or repair of their houses,” Del Rosario said.



Of the over 2,200 who applied for building permits, more than 300 are now repairing their houses while 1,500 are awaiting go signal from the LGU.



“Basically, their applications are already complete and the LGU is ready to release the building permits pending final inspection and assessment to determine the structural integrity of the structures,” Del Rosario said.



The task force and the LGU have agreed to create several teams to conduct simultaneous final assessment and inspection of the subject structures to allow the IDPs to start rebuilding their homes.



So far, the task force has allowed the return of IDPs from three barangays out of the 24 that are located in ground zero.



Further, the government remains optimistic that all projects within Marawi City’s rehabilitation plan will be completed despite delays.



The ongoing massive rebuilding work is expected to be completed at least 95 percent by June 2022.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARAWI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Set to go public, Bank of Commerce plans to raise P3.5 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Set to go public, Bank of Commerce plans to raise P3.5 billion


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bank of Commerce is looking to raise P3.5 billion in fresh capital through an initial public offering next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is Omicron the beginning of the end of the pandemic?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Something interesting happened this week. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A nation grateful for work
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the nation gears up for the holiday break, having work that can bring home some money for even the simplest of fares this Christmas and New Year is regarded as a blessing by many Filipinos after going through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
New Zealand currently outlaws tobacco sales to under-18s and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said that from 2027,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP growth may exceed 2021 target
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP growth may exceed 2021 target


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The central bank chief expects gross domestic product to expand at least seven percent in the fourth quarter, driving full...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco unit eyes 14-MW solar rooftop projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco unit eyes 14-MW solar rooftop projects


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Spectrum, the solar solutions provider of Manila Electric Co., is targeting to install 14 megawatts (MW) of solar rooftop...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NLEX gets ISO certification
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NLEX gets ISO certification


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
NLEX Corp. has received ISO 39001 certification for road traffic safety management, becoming the first and only tollway company...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA expects 2021 profit to exceed growth targets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA expects 2021 profit to exceed growth targets


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. expects to finish the year on a strong note and sustain its momentum through next year as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks gain as Omicron fears wane
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks gain as Omicron fears wane


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local equities rose for the fifth consecutive session yesterday, along with most Asian stocks, amid waning fears about the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with