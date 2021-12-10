Government fast-tracks building permits for Marawi rehab

MANILA, Philippines — The government is expediting the release of building permits for internally displaced persons (IDPs) to ensure that the rehabilitation of Marawi City is on track.

Task Force Bangon Marawi and Department of Housing chief Eduardo del Rosario said the government would fast-track the release of building permits to some 1,500 applicants.

This will allow them to rebuild their homes and ensure that most IDPs can have a good start by 2022.

Del Rosario said documentation has been completed and is just waiting for the green light from the local government unit.

He said the local government is doing the process meticulously to ensure safety and establish legal ownership of properties to avoid future dispute.

“Hopefully by the third week of December, this can be cleared already. And we expect that by January 2022, hundreds or even a thousand can already start the construction or repair of their houses,” Del Rosario said.

Of the over 2,200 who applied for building permits, more than 300 are now repairing their houses while 1,500 are awaiting go signal from the LGU.

“Basically, their applications are already complete and the LGU is ready to release the building permits pending final inspection and assessment to determine the structural integrity of the structures,” Del Rosario said.

The task force and the LGU have agreed to create several teams to conduct simultaneous final assessment and inspection of the subject structures to allow the IDPs to start rebuilding their homes.

So far, the task force has allowed the return of IDPs from three barangays out of the 24 that are located in ground zero.

Further, the government remains optimistic that all projects within Marawi City’s rehabilitation plan will be completed despite delays.

The ongoing massive rebuilding work is expected to be completed at least 95 percent by June 2022.