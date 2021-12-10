Sugar output up in November

Figures from the SRA showed that raw sugar production reached 404,714 metric tons (MT) as of Nov.28, up from 344,894 MT in the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s sugar production sustained its double-digit growth in the last week of November, rising by 17.34 percent, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

Output in terms of 50-kilogram bags reached 8.9 million, higher than the 6.9 million a year ago.

This brought the current raw sugar supply to 658,232 MT, up by 9.77 percent from the previous crop year.

The sugar crop year starts every September and ends in August.

SRA data also showed that demand for raw sugar rose by 7.34 percent to 396,568 MT.

The total sugarcane milled increased by 13.65 percent to 4.96 million MT.

SRA data also showed that the millgate price of sugar went up by 9.56 percent to P1,677.76 per 50-kilo bag.

For the current crop year, the SRA estimates raw sugar production to reach 2.0997 million MT.

The SRA also allocated the entire sugar production for the current crop year for the “B” market.

It classifies sugar into “A” for sugar for export to the US, “B” for domestic consumption, “C” for reserves, “D” for export to countries other than the US and “E” for food local processors.