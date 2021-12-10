
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Sugar output up in November
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sugar output up in November
Figures from the SRA showed that raw sugar production reached 404,714 metric tons (MT) as of Nov.28, up from 344,894 MT in the same period last year.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The country’s sugar production sustained its double-digit growth in the last week of November, rising by 17.34 percent, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).



Figures from the SRA showed that raw sugar production reached 404,714 metric tons (MT) as of Nov.28, up from 344,894 MT in the same period last year.



Output in terms of 50-kilogram bags reached 8.9 million, higher than the 6.9 million a year ago.



This brought the current raw sugar supply to 658,232 MT, up by 9.77 percent from the previous crop year.



The sugar crop year starts every September and ends in August.



SRA data also showed that demand for raw sugar rose by 7.34 percent to 396,568 MT.



The total sugarcane milled increased by 13.65 percent to 4.96 million MT.



SRA data also showed that the millgate price of sugar went up by 9.56 percent to P1,677.76 per 50-kilo bag.



For the current crop year, the SRA estimates raw sugar production to reach 2.0997 million MT.



The SRA also allocated the entire sugar production for the current crop year for the “B” market.



It classifies sugar into “A” for sugar for export to the US, “B” for domestic consumption, “C” for reserves, “D” for export to countries other than the US and “E” for food local processors.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SUGAR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Set to go public, Bank of Commerce plans to raise P3.5 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Set to go public, Bank of Commerce plans to raise P3.5 billion


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bank of Commerce is looking to raise P3.5 billion in fresh capital through an initial public offering next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is Omicron the beginning of the end of the pandemic?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Something interesting happened this week. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A nation grateful for work
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the nation gears up for the holiday break, having work that can bring home some money for even the simplest of fares this Christmas and New Year is regarded as a blessing by many Filipinos after going through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
New Zealand currently outlaws tobacco sales to under-18s and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said that from 2027,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 IATA urges countries to follow WHO advice on Omicron
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 December 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The International Air Transport Association has urged governments to follow the World Health Organization advice and immediately rescind travel bans that were introduced in response to the Omicron variant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SEC approves FLI’s P10 billion bond issue
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filinvest Land Inc., has received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to P10 billion in fixed-rate bonds.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CIMB takes Pru Life as bancassurance partner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CIMB takes Pru Life as bancassurance partner


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
CIMB Bank Philippines has tapped Pru Life UK as its first bancassurance partner in the country, making digital financial products...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Smart secures training grant from USTDA for 5G deployment
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 December 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Smart Communications Inc., the wireless arm of telco giant PLDT Inc., has secured a training grant from the US Trade and Development Agency which would enable the company advance its 5G deployment in the countr...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tonik attracts P5 billion deposits in 8 months
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 December 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tonik, a purely digital and branchless bank, has secured P5 billion worth of deposits within only eight months since it went live in the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with