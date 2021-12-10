Government urged to work with private sector for digitalization

MANILA, Philippines — Government should strengthen its partnership with the private sector to achieve digital transformation and readiness, as a strong majority of Filipinos believe that the benefits of technology can create jobs and business, and that the private sector can help accelerate economic growth.

This is one of the main takeaways of the first session of Pilipinas Conference 2021: Sustaining Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic Towards 2022 and Beyond, organized by the Stratbase ADR Institute (ADRi).

“It’s stakeholder capitalism at work,” said Stratbase ADRi president Dindo Manhit in his opening remarks.

Manhit said that based on the results of a Stratbase-commissioned Social Weather Stations survey, almost nine in 10 Filipinos (89 percent) agreed that “the benefits of digital technology such as strong cell phone signals, fast e-banking and social media can greatly help create jobs and businesses.”

Respondents from the National Capital Region agree more overwhelmingly, at 94 percent, to the statement.

Ninety-two percent of respondents nationwide say the government should build, upgrade and extensively expand the country’s digital infrastructure to improve speed, reliability and access to the internet nationwide.

Some 82 percent of respondents say the growth of the economy will be accelerated if the government collaborates with the private sector.

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman of Ayala Corp., said the pandemic had worsened the fissures of inequality that were already present in our society even before the pandemic.

Thus far, he said, “the private sector has established itself as a reliable partner of the government in addressing the people’s most urgent paint points.” These pain points include poverty, hunger, health emergency and unemployment.

“Squarely addressing the challenges in these areas is the only way to create sustainable impact in its broadest and most inclusive sense,” he said.

In a statement also in a Pilipinas Conference session, Zobel pointed out that the only way to survive the pandemic is for the Philippines to go digital.

“We’re spending close to one billion dollars a year on a regular basis, year after year, building rebuilding the infrastructure and adding to it as much as needed.”

Diwa Guinigundo, former deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, said the pandemic has shown several advantages of the digital economy.

“The private sector can lead in the innovation of digital products and services that would allow us to increase the breadth and reach of markets in these digital times of pandemic, even in these difficult times,” Guinigundo said.

Manhit said, “At this point in time, it is imperative for the Philippines to recalibrate its growth trajectory by shifting to a more investment-driven growth and establishing a favorable environment for businesses to attract foreign investments, generate jobs, spur consumption, and address inequality. Despite the improvements seen in the Philippines’ major economic indicators in 2021, sustained economic growth is still uncertain.”