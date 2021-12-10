Privacy protection urged alongside SIM registration

MANILA, Philippines — The National Privacy Commission (NPC), which sees benefits from the proposed measure requiring registration of SIM cards, said the final version of the law must ensure privacy protection of mobile users through clear requirements on data security measures to be implemented and by holding entities handling the registration accountable for violation of data privacy rights.

“The NPC maintains that mandatory SIM card registration will succeed only under a framework of guaranteed privacy protection for mobile users,” Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro said in a statement yesterday, as he noted the country has a framework in place through the Data Privacy Act (DPA) to protect citizens’ privacy and uphold data privacy rights.

He said the NPC wants the final version of the proposed law to clearly articulate the requirements for the implementation of data security measures by entities identified to handle SIM card registration.

Liboro also said these entities should “be held accountable for any violation of data privacy rights under the DPA.”

Furthermore, he said the final version should give users sufficient time for SIM card registration to avoid interruptions in the use of mobile services.

Liboro’s statement comes following the recent approval by the House of Representatives of the proposed SIM Card Registration Act on third and final reading.

Under the bill, telecommunications firms or direct sellers will require buyers to present valid identification and register their SIM card.

It also has a confidentiality clause that prohibits disclosure of any information of a subscriber, unless there is a court order or written request from a law enforcement agency on an investigation with a particular number used in a crime.

Liboro said the House of Representatives’ approval of the proposed measure comes at a time when Filipinos have embraced e-commerce, fintech and mobile services using various digital platforms.

“Under these circumstances, the need to know-your-customer or know your caller becomes imperative not only to protect the public from ICT (information and communications technology)-enabled scams and frauds, but more importantly to build consumer and business confidence to engage productively in the digital economy,” he said.

He emphasized telcos must provide the data protection citizens expect.

“They are required by the DPA to afford appropriate organizational, technical, and physical security measures to secure the personal data they will collect and prevent its unauthorized use and abuse,” he said.

Telcos are also required under the DPA to conduct privacy impact assessments, enable their employees and supply chains on data security and privacy to prevent data breaches and ensure end-to-end protection of personal data.

“The NPC will continuously perform its regulatory function and assess the potential risks of the proposed law and provide practical recommendations to mitigate these risks so mobile users can be protected,” he said.