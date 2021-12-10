
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Privacy protection urged alongside SIM registration
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Privacy Commission (NPC), which sees benefits from the proposed measure requiring registration of SIM cards, said the final version of the law must ensure privacy protection of mobile users through clear requirements on data security measures to be implemented and by holding entities handling the registration accountable for violation of data privacy rights.



“The NPC maintains that mandatory SIM card registration will succeed only under a framework of guaranteed privacy protection for mobile users,” Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro said in a statement yesterday, as he noted the country has a framework in place through the Data Privacy Act (DPA) to protect citizens’ privacy and uphold data privacy rights.



He said the NPC wants the final version of the proposed law to clearly articulate the requirements for the implementation of data security measures by entities identified to handle SIM card registration.



Liboro also said these entities should “be held accountable for any violation of data privacy rights under the DPA.”



Furthermore, he said the final version should give users sufficient time for SIM card registration to avoid interruptions in the use of mobile services.



Liboro’s statement comes following the recent approval by the House of Representatives of the proposed SIM Card Registration Act on third and final reading.



Under the bill, telecommunications firms or direct sellers will require buyers to present valid identification and register their SIM card.



It also has a confidentiality clause that prohibits disclosure of any information of a subscriber, unless there is a court order or written request from a law enforcement agency on an investigation with a particular number used in a crime.



Liboro said the House of Representatives’ approval of the proposed measure comes at a time when Filipinos have embraced e-commerce, fintech and mobile services using various digital platforms.



“Under these circumstances, the need to know-your-customer or know your caller becomes imperative not only to protect the public from ICT (information and communications technology)-enabled scams and frauds, but more importantly to build consumer and business confidence to engage productively in the digital economy,” he said.



He emphasized telcos must provide the data protection citizens expect.



“They are required by the DPA to afford appropriate organizational, technical, and physical security measures to secure the personal data they will collect and prevent its unauthorized use and abuse,” he said.



Telcos are also required under the DPA to conduct privacy impact assessments, enable their employees and supply chains on data security and privacy to prevent data breaches and ensure end-to-end protection of personal data.



“The NPC will continuously perform its regulatory function and assess the potential risks of the proposed law and provide practical recommendations to mitigate these risks so mobile users can be protected,” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NPC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Set to go public, Bank of Commerce plans to raise P3.5 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Set to go public, Bank of Commerce plans to raise P3.5 billion


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bank of Commerce is looking to raise P3.5 billion in fresh capital through an initial public offering next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Is Omicron the beginning of the end of the pandemic?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Something interesting happened this week. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A nation grateful for work
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
As the nation gears up for the holiday break, having work that can bring home some money for even the simplest of fares this Christmas and New Year is regarded as a blessing by many Filipinos after going through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
New Zealand currently outlaws tobacco sales to under-18s and Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said that from 2027,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP growth may exceed 2021 target
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP growth may exceed 2021 target


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The central bank chief expects gross domestic product to expand at least seven percent in the fourth quarter, driving full...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco unit eyes 14-MW solar rooftop projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco unit eyes 14-MW solar rooftop projects


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Spectrum, the solar solutions provider of Manila Electric Co., is targeting to install 14 megawatts (MW) of solar rooftop...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NLEX gets ISO certification
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NLEX gets ISO certification


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
NLEX Corp. has received ISO 39001 certification for road traffic safety management, becoming the first and only tollway company...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA expects 2021 profit to exceed growth targets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA expects 2021 profit to exceed growth targets


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. expects to finish the year on a strong note and sustain its momentum through next year as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks gain as Omicron fears wane
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks gain as Omicron fears wane


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Local equities rose for the fifth consecutive session yesterday, along with most Asian stocks, amid waning fears about the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with