Meralco expands EV rollout

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is expanding its electric vehicle (EV) rollout to its subsidiaries after transforming its Metro Manila service fleet to 100 percent electric.

Meralco on Tuesday deployed 69 new EVs composed of cars, vans, pick-up trucks, and motorcycles which will cater to the transportation needs of the company’s business centers and sector offices.

The new batch adds to the nearly 60 EVs currently used by Meralco field personnel.

During the ceremonial unveiling and blessing of the new EVs, Meralco president and CEO Ray Espinosa said the Green Mobility Program would be extended to all Meralco subsidiaries, making it a One Meralco initiative.

“Through this program, we express our full support to the Philippines’ transition to electric transportation. As we look forward to the government’s enactment of the EV Bill – which will provide incentives to both EV suppliers and users – we welcome a greener, cleaner, and safer environment in our streets and thoroughfares,” he said.

With the new EVs, Meralco said it is on track to electrify 100 percent of its vehicle fleet, with its Metro Manila service vehicles now all electric.

The EV deployment is part of the company’s heightened efforts to adopt sustainable modes of transportation under its Green Mobility Program.

Through its Green Mobility Program, the company aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and to promote the country’s transition to electrified transport.

“The plan is to electrify at least 25 percent of Meralco’s entire fleet by 2030,” Meralco first vice president and chief commercial officer Ferdinand Geluz said in a text message.

To support the charging requirements of its EVs, Meralco is also installing five charging stations in strategically located in company facilities across its franchise area.

Through its subsidiary eSakay Inc., Meralco also offers end-to-end EV and charging infrastructure solutions to institutional customers and to the riding public.

“Beyond delivering accessible and reliable electricity service to households and businesses, we, in Meralco, are also at the forefront of providing sustainable solutions to our customers,” Meralco chief sustainability officer and eSakay president and CEO Raymond Ravelo said.

“With our important and intensified shift to vehicle electrification, we hope to influence and inspire others to follow suit and to likewise embed sustainability in their operations,” he said.

The Green Mobility Program is among the core initiatives under Meralco’s sustainability agenda, which is rooted in and supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Other key priorities in this agenda include the company’s just, orderly, and affordable transition to clean energy through 2030 and beyond; the shift to plant-based ester oil for its distribution transformers; and the One for Trees Program, through which Meralco aims to plant five million trees by 2025.