
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
iFuel to expand through franchising
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — New oil player iFuel is eyeing to launch a franchising option to help reach 100 stations next year despite warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about these kinds of investments.



In a virtual media briefing yesterday, iFuel president and CEO Krizzia Ann Loyang said the oil company, which was established in 2018, would end this year with 30 company owned stations under iFranchise Business Services Corp.



To expand its footprint, the company will open its stations to franchise starting next year with an aim to reach 100 branches.



“We want to maintain 30 percent of the stations under company owned,” Loyang said.



iFuel is offering a franchise package of as low as P6.5 million for its smallest gas station and as high as P11.5 million for its biggest station.



The company will push through with its franchising option despite the warning from the SEC of small oil companies with investment offers.



In August this year, the SEC issued an advisory to the investing public against fuel companies offering investment options in the guise of a franchise agreement, co-franchisee agreement, partnership agreement, co-ownership contract and/or other forms of contract that offer to the public an opportunity to invest in their company and earn profit “hassle free.”



Under these offers, the corporate watchdog said the companies will deal with the construction, management, and operation of the gas stations, while investors would just need to pour in funds and wait for their profits.



“The Commission reminds the public that these kinds of contracts or investment schemes, no matter how they are called, would squarely fall under the definition of an ‘investment contract’ and/or subscription of ‘shares of stocks.’ Therefore, in the eyes of the law they are considered as securities under the regulatory jurisdiction of the Commission. The public solicitation of securities is mandated by Republic Act 8799 or the Securities Regulation Code to be registered with the Commission. Thus, any issuance of unregistered securities is illegal,” the SEC said.



iFuel’s Facebook page claimed that iFuel is duly registered with the SEC and is a bearer of a secondary license.



A secondary license is the registration which gives a ‘corporation’ a license or authority to engage in regulated activities like being a securities broker, dealer, stock exchange, investment houses, financing companies, lending companies.



The SEC has yet to confirm whether iFuel is registered or has a secondary license.



But of its 30 gas stations scheduled to be opened this year, iFuel has only applied for the registration of one station with the Department of Energy (DOE),  Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) director Rino Abad said in a text message.



Abad said all gas stations need to secure certificate of compliance with the DOE to ensure that the minimum facility standards would be strictly followed.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SEC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medilines shares tank in volatile stock market debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medilines shares tank in volatile stock market debut


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Shares in Medilines Distributors Inc. crashed during its turbulent stock market debut on Tuesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank upgrades Philippine outlook, but 'scarring' a big problem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank upgrades Philippine outlook, but 'scarring' a big problem


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The World Bank upgraded its growth projection for the Philippines this year, but warned the road to recovery would be ro...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar to develop new CBD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar to develop new CBD


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Manuel Villar, Jr., the country’s richest man, is looking to develop a sprawling business district in the southern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS, GSIS pensioners to receive 13th month, cash bonus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS, GSIS pensioners to receive 13th month, cash bonus


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System will begin releasing 13th month pensions and Christmas gifts worth nearly P31 billion to beneficiaries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Recovery prospects perk up share prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Recovery prospects perk up share prices


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Share prices rose further yesterday as the bourse returned to pre-COVID-19 trading hours, although concerns over the impact...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT, Smart report drop in scammers&rsquo; new domains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT, Smart report drop in scammers’ new domains


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. said the number of domains used by digital scammers have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Unemployment rate eases to 7.4% in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unemployment rate eases to 7.4% in October


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The number of jobless Filipinos declined in October as restrictions were loosened, but many are still looking for additional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation cools in November
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation cools in November


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Inflation slowed as widely expected for the third straight month in November as prices of food items dropped, the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World Bank raises Philippines growth forecast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World Bank raises Philippines growth forecast


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is set for a strong rebound this year as momentum picks up, but economic scarring will likely hamper growth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank clears over 19K properties for Build Build Build
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank clears over 19K properties for Build Build Build


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Land Bank of the Philippines has appraised more than 19,000 properties nationwide to make way for the construction of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with