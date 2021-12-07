
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
LGUs income climbs 3% to P184 billion in 3rd quarter
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local government units earned a combined P184.23 billion in the third quarter, up three percent from a year ago, as higher foreign financing mitigated the drop in domestic revenues.



Based on data from the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), local sources of funding dipped 15 percent to P39.65 billion due to the reduction in both tax and non-tax collections.



In August, Metro Manila and other areas were placed under lockdown to minimize the spread of the Delta variant. As quarantine restrictions were tightened, business establishments were forced to either reduce their capacity or shut operations altogether.



Thus, taxes collected by the LGUs slipped 17 percent to P27.79 billion in the third quarter. Business taxes, in particular, went down to P17.18 billion, declining by about 24 percent.



Further, real property taxes collected slid 10 percent to P8.33 billion as tenants cleared out of commercial spaces with foot traffic down during the lockdown.



Likewise, non-tax revenues generated through regulatory fees, service charges, among others, fell eight percent to P11.85 billion.



On the other hand, external financing for LGUs jumped nine percent to P144.58 billion mainly due to the increase in internal revenue allotment (IRA).



Bulk of the amount came from the IRA at P144.58 billion, improving from P133.08 billion, with the government preparing to expand the share of localities in its revenue collections. The remainder was made up of dividends in other measures like tobacco taxes, as well as aids and grants from multilateral institutions.



For the nine-month period this year, the operating income of LGUs increased two percent to P648.7 billion. Local financing dropped 22 percent to P163.09 billion, but external funding rose two percent to P439.71 billion.



Next year, LGUs will receive an internal revenue share of P959.04 billion thanks to the enforcement of the Mandanas ruling issued by the Supreme Court.



Under the order, the national government must raise its allocation for localities, which, in turn, will take up most of the responsibilities in managing public services like agriculture, connectivity and health.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LGU
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Local stocks rise as investors monitor inflation, COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local stocks rise as investors monitor inflation, COVID-19 cases


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local shares inched up on Monday as investors await the November inflation data and as the country’s coronavirus cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar to develop new CBD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar to develop new CBD


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Manuel Villar, Jr., the country’s richest man, is looking to develop a sprawling business district in the southern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS, GSIS pensioners to receive 13th month, cash bonus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS, GSIS pensioners to receive 13th month, cash bonus


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System will begin releasing 13th month pensions and Christmas gifts worth nearly P31 billion to beneficiaries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sunshine 100 has repeatedly struggled to meet its debt obligations this year and also defaulted on a bond repayment in A...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Could there be a Pinoy BTS?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
One of my daughters has always been fond of boy bands. In my past visits to her home in California, it was the Backstreet Boys for so many years way after they were all grown up. This time it is BTS, a Korean boy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tightening cycle seen by next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tightening cycle seen by next year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Economists see the Philippine central bank reversing to a tightening cycle and raising its key interest rates over the next...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Power coops allowed to procure electricity supply beyond franchise expiration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Power coops allowed to procure electricity supply beyond franchise expiration


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Power coops can procure power supply beyond the expiration of their franchise as long as rates are explicitly stated in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 T-bill rates mixed on Omicron worries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
T-bill rates mixed on Omicron worries


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Treasury bill rates ended mixed in yesterday’s auction, as jitters over the Omicron variant sent investors swarming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank nears target lending volume to agriculture sector
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank nears target lending volume to agriculture sector


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Land Bank of the Philippines has achieved roughly 93 percent of its target volume of loans for the agriculture sector...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch sees 8% rise in bank lending in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch sees 8% rise in bank lending in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lending by Philippine banks is expected to accelerate at a faster rate of eight percent next year from a three percent growth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with