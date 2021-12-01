
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Yuchengco hailed ‘Woman Leader’ at 2021 Asia Insurance Awards
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
December 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Yuchengco hailed âWoman Leaderâ at 2021 Asia Insurance Awards
Yuchengco
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Malayan Insurance Co. Inc. vice chairperson Yvonne Yuchengco has been named “Woman Leader of the Year” at the 2021 Asia Insurance Industry Awards.



In an interview, Yuchengco feels that We Women, a gender-based solution that addresses the insurance needs or requirements of women for protection, was instrumental in clinching the title.



In partnership with the International Finance Corp. (IFC), Malayan Insurance program co-formulated Stela (Simply The Easiest Live Assistant) Solutions. Stela is a suite of insurance products that help women deal with various life stages.



It comprises seven female-centric products that safeguard women, their families, assets, businesses, and overall wellbeing from unexpected challenges.



Stela Shield protects women from unforeseen circumstances, while Stela Family provides a financial safety net for Filipinas and their families. Stela Wheels secures women while on the road, and Stela Home covers their properties and households. Stela Biz Silver, Gold, and Red help Filipina entrepreneurs look after their businesses, employees, families, and themselves.



“Filipinas need more opportunities and tools to help them overcome the challenges they may encounter as a woman, mother, breadwinner, entrepreneur or vehicle owner. Through We Women and Stela Solutions, we empower Filipinas to take charge of their finances, futures, and overall wellbeing,” Yuchengco said.



She likewise spearheaded a series of gender sensitivity workshops for Malayan employees and agents to empower Filipinas further and create a safer and gender-sensitive society.



We Women’s Gender Sensitivity Trainings enabled participants to become more open-minded, sensitive, and respectful of the roles and capabilities of women in society. It also allowed them to focus on the value and contribution of the We Women program.



The trainings significantly impacted Malayan employees, agents, and clients that the initiative bagged the “Best Insurance Education and Training in the Philippines for 2021” award from the Global Banking & Finance Review of UK, and “Best Good Company Initiative” award at the Tokio Marine Insurance Group 2019 Asian Awards.



The Asia Insurance Industry Awards is an annual recognistion program given by the financial journal Asia Insurance Review (AIR). Read by over 7,000 subscribers in 24 countries, AIR is a trusted resource by financial professionals.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MALAYAN INSURANCE CO. INC.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicron
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicron


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Stocks had mostly been edging up after a two-day sell-off that followed news Friday of the new variant, which some observers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Average pay hike seen unchanged at 5% next year in Philippines &mdash; survey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Average pay hike seen unchanged at 5% next year in Philippines — survey


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Salary increases in 2022 are expected to be “constant” among Philippine companies.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 S&P raises growth outlook on Philippines, but warns of 'Omicron' threat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
S&P raises growth outlook on Philippines, but warns of 'Omicron' threat


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
S&P’s new prediction matches that of the government, which expects the economy to grow 4-5% this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 A reader’s view on the Malampaya story
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 November 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
One of our readers, Napoleon T. Cabello, shares his views on the now-controversial sales of both Chevron and Shell Philippines Exploration’s interests in the Malampaya natural gas fields to Dennis Uy’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bank lending sustains ascent in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank lending sustains ascent in October


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bank lending continued its nascent climb in October, sparking hopes that consumer spending is on the mend.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Solar to partner with conglomerates to grow portfolio
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. is partnering with the country’s biggest conglomerates for its overall goal of expanding its solar portfolio.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SM bags multiple awards
                              


                              

                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
SM Investments Corp. takes home three awards conferred by Hong Kong-based Alpha Southeast Asia magazine.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 JICA turns over new highway masterplan to DPWH
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japan International Cooperation Agency has completed the latest masterplan for the development of high standard highways in the country, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Credit growth accelerates in October
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Credit growth accelerated for the third straight month in October, rising by 3.5 percent from only 2.7 percent in September as the outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks continued to improve, reflecting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Economic challenges for next president
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 1, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez summed up the economic challenges for the next president and they are daunting.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with