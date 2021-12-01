Yuchengco hailed ‘Woman Leader’ at 2021 Asia Insurance Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Malayan Insurance Co. Inc. vice chairperson Yvonne Yuchengco has been named “Woman Leader of the Year” at the 2021 Asia Insurance Industry Awards.

In an interview, Yuchengco feels that We Women, a gender-based solution that addresses the insurance needs or requirements of women for protection, was instrumental in clinching the title.

In partnership with the International Finance Corp. (IFC), Malayan Insurance program co-formulated Stela (Simply The Easiest Live Assistant) Solutions. Stela is a suite of insurance products that help women deal with various life stages.

It comprises seven female-centric products that safeguard women, their families, assets, businesses, and overall wellbeing from unexpected challenges.

Stela Shield protects women from unforeseen circumstances, while Stela Family provides a financial safety net for Filipinas and their families. Stela Wheels secures women while on the road, and Stela Home covers their properties and households. Stela Biz Silver, Gold, and Red help Filipina entrepreneurs look after their businesses, employees, families, and themselves.

“Filipinas need more opportunities and tools to help them overcome the challenges they may encounter as a woman, mother, breadwinner, entrepreneur or vehicle owner. Through We Women and Stela Solutions, we empower Filipinas to take charge of their finances, futures, and overall wellbeing,” Yuchengco said.

She likewise spearheaded a series of gender sensitivity workshops for Malayan employees and agents to empower Filipinas further and create a safer and gender-sensitive society.

We Women’s Gender Sensitivity Trainings enabled participants to become more open-minded, sensitive, and respectful of the roles and capabilities of women in society. It also allowed them to focus on the value and contribution of the We Women program.

The trainings significantly impacted Malayan employees, agents, and clients that the initiative bagged the “Best Insurance Education and Training in the Philippines for 2021” award from the Global Banking & Finance Review of UK, and “Best Good Company Initiative” award at the Tokio Marine Insurance Group 2019 Asian Awards.

The Asia Insurance Industry Awards is an annual recognistion program given by the financial journal Asia Insurance Review (AIR). Read by over 7,000 subscribers in 24 countries, AIR is a trusted resource by financial professionals.