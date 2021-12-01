
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Year-end tax updates, remedies
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
December 1, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Update yourself and your organization with the latest Supreme Court decisions, all recent BIR revenue regulations, memorandum orders, and circulars relevant to business owners and taxpayers covering the period from January to December 2021!



The Center for Global Best Practices will host a special webinar entitled Year-End Tax Updates and Remedies to be held from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 via Zoom.



Take advantage of the wealth of information in this once-a-year learning event! The program will teach you and your organization all the best practices to maximize the benefits granted by law – ensuring compliance, minimizing, and avoiding unnecessary tax exposures, assessments, and penalties from the taxing authorities. Knowledge of this will help you find better ways to build your strategies on tax minimization or optimization of tax savings.



Gain valuable insights, and advice from lawyer Nicasio Cabaneiro, CPA who is an authority in the practice of taxation and commercial law with over 45 years of teaching experience and 25 years with Bank of Philippine Islands – capping his career as its vice president and head of the legal services division. He is a sought-after lecturer and consultant of various institutions across many industries, as well as high net worth individuals, to help them with their tax and other legal matters. He finished his accounting degree (Magna Cum Laude) and his law degree (Cum Laude) at the San Beda College of Law.



Whether you are expanding your business, improving your bottom line or strategizing your next move as an SME or a large corporation, you will profit from attending this program. This program is CPD-accredited. Accountants attending this training will earn points.



Registration is open to the general public. A must for business owners, entrepreneurs, lawyers, and CPAs, treasurers and CFOs, tax practitioners, compliance officers, business consultants and anyone interested in this topic.



CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Anti-Money Laundering Council, PRC-Board of Accountancy, DILG-Local Government Academy, and the Civil Service Commission. Government employees who enroll in this training will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.



For details and a complete list of Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/ 59.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

