Local shares retreat on Friday over 'Nu' COVID-19 variant concerns

At home, foreign investors sold P545.03 million more shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of 1.04 billion local shares, valued at P9.97 billion, switched hands on Friday. — with AFP

“We expect the market to remain sensitive to developments regarding this over the near-term even as the domestic pandemic situation continues to improve,” he said in a text message.

Rastine Mercado, research head at Chinabank Securities, said the local bourse would be sensitive to this pandemic developments since the previous Delta variant surge sent infections to a record-high of 26,000 around the Philippines.

Nevertheless, the PSE announced earlier this week that trading hours would revert to its usual 9am-3pm starting December 6.

Hong Kong authorities reported that the B.1.1.529 variant popped up in the city as well.

Regional markets did not fare so well either. Shares in Tokyo dived three percent while Hong Kong was more than 2% off — with Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai, Wellington and Jakarta more than 1% lower.

“Shares in the Philippines and across the region fell as renewed fears of the new covid variant which will be called 'nu' if it's deemed a 'variant of concern' by the WHO special meeting,” Limlingan said in a Viber message.

For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, the slump on Friday reflected investors’ fears over the ‘nu’ variant, first detected in South Africa.

The broader All-Shares index shed 33.12 points as all sub-indices figured in the red. Shares in the property index declined 1.73%.

As It Happens

LATEST UPDATE: November 26, 2021 - 11:07am

Companies are facing massive challenges as they continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow this page for regular updates. Main image by The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

November 26, 2021 - 11:07am Asian markets and oil prices sank while safe havens rallied on Friday over fears of a new Covid variant that scientists warn could be more infectious than Delta and even be more resistant to vaccines, dealing a blow to the global recovery. The B.1.1.529 strain has been blamed for a surge in fresh cases in South Africa and has already been cropped up in Hong Kong, with the World Health Organization due to hold a meeting later in the day to decide if it should be designated a variant of "interest" or of "concern". The finding of the South African variant has led Britain and Israel to ban all travel from the country and five others in southern Africa as officials look to prevent it from taking hold in populations and spreading quickly. — AFP

November 19, 2021 - 10:12am Shares in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba plunged more than 10% in Hong Kong on Friday morning, a day after it announced quarterly profit sank and lowered its revenue outlook owing to the impact of slowing economic growth and the government's tech crackdown. The firm dived 10.26% to HK$140 in the opening few minutes of trade, dragging the broader index sharply lower in reaction to news that profit came in at 5.37 billion yuan ($833 million) for the July-September period. Its US-listed stock dopped more than 11 percent.

November 18, 2021 - 6:39pm The boss of Asia-focused lending giant HSBC backed Hong Kong's decision to mirror China's zero-Covid strategy on Thursday despite rising concern within the finance industry over the business hub's international isolation. Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's harshest quarantine measures and travel restrictions during the pandemic. The strategy has kept infections low but ensured a business hub that dubs itself "Asia's World City" has been cut off internationally for the past 20 months. The government has tied the city's fortunes to China's strict coronavirus strategy and said normalisation of travel with the mainland must come before any reopening to the rest of the world. HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said he supported that approach. "It's important for Hong Kong to establish what they need to establish with China on reopening," he said in an interview with Bloomberg. — AFP

November 12, 2021 - 3:27pm Toshiba's board has approved a plan to split the storied Japanese conglomerate into three companies, it announces, following tension with shareholders and a controversial takeover offer. The announcement confirms reports earlier in the week that said management was under pressure from shareholders to maximise the firm's value by dividing its businesses. The proposal aims to spin two companies off from the rest of Toshiba's operations, one focused on infrastructure and the second on devices. — AFP