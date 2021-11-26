US agricultural exports to Philippines may hit $3.6 billion in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has revised downward its 2022 forecast for agricultural exports to the Philippines to $3.6 billion, mainly due to lower values of soybean and soybean meal.

In a report by its Foreign Agricultural Service, the USDA said the new figure is a $100 million reduction from its earlier forecast of $3.7 billion for next year.

“The export forecast for Southeast Asia is down a collective $600 million, predominantly as a result of lower unit values of soybeans and soybean meal, with export forecasts to Indonesia and Vietnam down $200 million each, and Philippines and Thailand down $100 million each,”the USDA said.

For fiscal year ended Sept. 30, agricultural exports reached $172.2 billion.

US agricultural exports to the Philippines reached $3.6 billion, lower than the USDA’s forecast of $3.7 billion.

The figure, however, is higher than the $3.2 billion worth of agricultural exports to the Philippines in 2020.

The Philippines accounted for 2.1 percent of US agricultural exports this year.

For 2022, USDA expects overall agricultural exports to reach $175.5 billion, $2 billion lower than its initial projection.

“This decrease is driven by reductions in oilseed and oilseed product exports that are partially offset by increases in livestock, poultry, dairy, cotton, and ethanol exports,”the USDA said.

Soybean exports are projected to decline by $3.9 billion to $28.4 billion due to lower prices and softening Chinese demand.

In addition, soybean meal exports are forecast to decline by $800 million to $4.9 billion due to lower prices.