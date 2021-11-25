
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
FTSE raises investability weight of Converge
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) has raised Converge ICT Solutions’ investability weight following the recent increase in its free float.



Converge president and co-founder Grace Uy said the heavier FTSE investability weight would further improve the visibility of the company to both passive and active investors.



“We are inspired to do better as the increase in our investability weight also means greater responsibility to deliver value to our investors and customers,” she said.



Converge was the only Philippine company that was included in the Small Cap Index of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series in its semi-annual review last September.



The company’s public float has been expanded to 26 percent from 20.4 percent following the recent block sale by its investor, Coherent Cloud Investments BV, a unit of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC.



A free float is the proportion of shares in an issue that are deemed to be tradable.



Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy also said higher public float of the company would also bolster its position to be included in the highly-watched MSCI stock index that will further elevate the fiber internet provider’s exposure to a broader investor base.



“More importantly, we are eager to welcome new partners in realizing our vision of reaching the unserved and underserved communities in the Philippines and provide them with world-class internet connectivity through pure fiber technology,” Uy said.



Converge has accelerated by two years its plan of covering 55 percent of Philippine households to 2023 from the earlier 2025 schedule, given its accelerated expansion program.



The company recently completed its P6 billion domestic submarine cable project that connected Visayas and Mindanao to its national fiber backbone.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CONVERGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Oil prices
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Why do I get the impression that this is deja vu… circa early to mid-’80s? The pro and con arguments of a proposal to suspend taxes on oil products have been argued before.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi seen breaching 7,500-level by yearend or January at the latest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi seen breaching 7,500-level by yearend or January at the latest


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The local bourse is expected to breach the 7,500-level at the tail end of the year as economic growth proved robust in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' dollar position back to a surplus in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' dollar position back to a surplus in October


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is back to a dollar surplus in October.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tears for Dennis Uy, Udenna
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The camp of Davao-based Dennis Uy broke its silence on the controversies surrounding the Malampaya deal, defending the group’s acquisition of a 90 percent stake in the country’s energy crown jewel, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IBP calls for transparency in gov't assessment of Malampaya share sale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IBP calls for transparency in gov't assessment of Malampaya share sale


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Integrated Bar of the Philippines is calling for transparency in the government’s evaluation of transactions relating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch raises growth forecast for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch raises growth forecast for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Global credit watcher Fitch Ratings is now looking at a faster pace of recovery for the Philippines this year after a stronger-than-expected...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Contain COVID-19 risks to sustain growth &ndash; DOF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Contain COVID-19 risks to sustain growth – DOF


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines can sustain the impressive growth in the past two quarters by keeping its guard up against the spread of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Steeper drop in inflation likely to start this month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Steeper drop in inflation likely to start this month


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Prices of goods and services will likely start decelerating this month, and this trend is likely to be sustained going into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Perks await banks offering basic deposit accounts &ndash; BSP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perks await banks offering basic deposit accounts – BSP


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Banks ramping up their basic deposit account portfolio are now entitled to incentives, including the reduction of annual supervisory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metal output up 22% in 9 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metal output up 22% in 9 months


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country’s metal production sustained its double-digit growth in the first nine months, mainly driven by higher metal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with