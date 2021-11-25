FTSE raises investability weight of Converge

MANILA, Philippines — The Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) has raised Converge ICT Solutions’ investability weight following the recent increase in its free float.

Converge president and co-founder Grace Uy said the heavier FTSE investability weight would further improve the visibility of the company to both passive and active investors.

“We are inspired to do better as the increase in our investability weight also means greater responsibility to deliver value to our investors and customers,” she said.

Converge was the only Philippine company that was included in the Small Cap Index of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series in its semi-annual review last September.

The company’s public float has been expanded to 26 percent from 20.4 percent following the recent block sale by its investor, Coherent Cloud Investments BV, a unit of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC.

A free float is the proportion of shares in an issue that are deemed to be tradable.

Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy also said higher public float of the company would also bolster its position to be included in the highly-watched MSCI stock index that will further elevate the fiber internet provider’s exposure to a broader investor base.

“More importantly, we are eager to welcome new partners in realizing our vision of reaching the unserved and underserved communities in the Philippines and provide them with world-class internet connectivity through pure fiber technology,” Uy said.

Converge has accelerated by two years its plan of covering 55 percent of Philippine households to 2023 from the earlier 2025 schedule, given its accelerated expansion program.

The company recently completed its P6 billion domestic submarine cable project that connected Visayas and Mindanao to its national fiber backbone.