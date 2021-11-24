PSEi seen breaching 7,500-level by yearend or January at the latest

MANILA, Philippines — The local bourse is projected to breach the 7,500-level at the tail end of the year or in the first month of 2022 as economic growth surprised on the upside in the third quarter, cementing observations that the country has entered a bull market.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index raked in 1.63% to finish at 7,401.16 on Tuesday, staying above the 7,000-mark since October 11. For analysts at First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) and University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P), recent economic developments could send the main index higher.

“The PSEi’s climb in October arose from the further reopening of the economy. Positive sentiment among investors revived with the easing in restriction coupled with faster vaccine rollout,” FMIC and UA&P said in their monthly “The Market Call” report on Wednesday.

“However, rising global crude oil prices limited the gains,” they added. “PSEi should breach 7,500 before the end of the year or in January 2022 at the latest. These developments, together with easing quarantine restrictions and more vaccinations/less cases, should cement our view that we have entered a bull market.”

Global stock markets were fickle in October. Back then, Indonesia continued its strong advance while South Korea hit its lowest level this year as investors were concerned over rising inflation and possible tightening of policy rates by central banks. Local shares fared better then as the PSEi gained 1.5% month-on-month in October.

In their report, FMIC and UA&P said the deceleration of inflation, still hovering at high levels, will likely continue through the first quarter of 2022, although crude oil prices projected to soften. The easing inflation trend, projected to decelerate to 4% or lower in November, will bring back the economy to its previous growth path by the end of next year. FMIC and UA&P analysts project the economy to expand at the lower-end of the state’s 5-6% following ramped-up vaccinations and the reopening of the economy.

At the fixed-income bourse, FMIC and UA&P analysts project investor reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s tapering — which meant scaling down monthly asset purchases to support the economy and US inflation data — could be short-lived but will test local 10-year bond yields to 5.5% territory. Investors are still fixated on local short-dated bonds but analysts said yields of domestic bonds are expected to recover to 5% and even lower by yearend as they expect inflation to ease in November.