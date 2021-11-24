
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Our presidential election institution
                        

                           
CROSSROADS TOWARD PHILIPPINE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL PROGRESS  - Gerardo P. Sicat - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
(Part 2)



Nations across the world choose their leaders in different ways. In Europe and in some parts of Asia, national leaders are chosen indirectly. In fact, indirect election of leaders appears to be the most common method if we judge by the number of people governed.



Our direct election for president. The Philippine system of direct election for the choice of our leader follows the American example. Most electoral practices in the country were learned from American processes, beginning with the two-party system of governance.



The two-party system was dominant during the Commonwealth years until the political break that was marked by the martial law period, followed by the succeeding governments. The peak-year of single-party dominance was during the Commonwealth.



Manuel Quezon received 67.9 percent of the votes cast for president in 1935, but he beat this in the election of 1941 when he garnered 81.7 percent of the votes cast.



Many attempts of third parties and splinter groups to enter the electoral ring with the major parties have ended in failure during repeated presidential election cycles. The major party candidates had dominated the leadership struggle in the presence of third-party challenges.



Before 1973, the only Philippine president who received the weakest electoral return of 41.2 percent of the votes cast (essentially, a minority president by the definition of 50 percent plus at least one vote to define a majority vote) was Carlos P. Garcia (a Nacionalista) in 1957. In that year, the losing presidential candidate, Jose Yulo (Liberal), received 27.6 percent of the total votes, a third candidate 20.9 percent, and four others 10.9 percent.



The current system of choice of presidents is markedly different from the pre-1973 period and especially after 1987 (People Power). As I mentioned in last week’s column, the present system is essentially multi-party in character, especially during the electoral process.



This has led to the election of presidents from among several aspirants – sometimes about four or five relatively strong candidates – who essentially chip at each other’s voting strength so that when the votes are counted, no one wins by a large margin. The end result of this is that the elected president wins by a plurality of votes over the other candidates.



Among the post-People Power presidents, it was Fidel V. Ramos who had garnered the lowest percentage of votes in 1992. He won only 23.8 percent of the total votes cast, while Miriam Santiago, the second best got 18.9 percent. There were then four other strong candidates (Danding Cojuangco, Ramon Mitra, Imelda Marcos, and Jovito Salonga) who together accounted for 42.4 percent of the total votes cast.



In contrast, Noynoy Aquino’s presidential plurality win was marked by the highest votes percentage, 42.08 percent with loser Joseph Estrada (who ran for the post again) receiving 26.2 percent, while seven other candidates received 31.6 percent of total votes.



Weak party, but personalistic, strong leadership. The leadership style of the elected president determines how the program of government gets done or fails to get done fully. Party electoral platform has never been a major determinant of the outcome of a president’s accomplishments. The force of personality, ability, and decisiveness are more important characteristics that determine the success of programs and projects put in place.



The presidency of Fidel Ramos (1992 -1998) accomplished a lot in getting the country back on the track toward progress after setting in motion corrective measures to get the country out of the energy crisis that arose from the serious mistakes of Cory Aquino, who disrupted the energy program of her predecessor.



Once elected president, Ramos utilized the powers of the presidency to get many other elected leaders to rally behind him. Despite a difference in party affiliations, coalitions can be altered to enable the new leader to perform his tasks. This, of course, leads to political turncoatism – the changing of party labels and loyalties.



So, political balimbings are aplenty at the beginning of a new presidency. The newly elected president goads others, who belong to other political persuasions, for their support. Through incentives and other strategic bargaining for support, new political alliances are forged. That is how an effective leader often gets government programs to push through. (Note: the cross-section of the balimbing fruit is many-sided, like that of a star with multiple sides.)



Within this political system, political loyalties and affiliations begin to differentiate as the presidential term nears its end, as in the Philippine case because of the provision of a one-term presidency. If the president is less successful or less popular, this process accelerates.



Indirect election of national leaders. Most of the countries of the world choose their leaders through an indirect method, not through direct election.



The direct election of political leaders is essentially a practice associated with American democracy. It has been followed by some democracies mostly, but not exclusively in the American continent. Two other populous countries, Mexico and Brazil, elect their presidents by direct popular vote like in the United States, but under different procedures.



For most countries, including those mainly from Europe, the choice of national leaders is through indirect elections. The leaders are taken from their parliaments whose members are directly elected, but normally by limited regional areas like districts or regions of the country. The winning or dominant political parties elect from their members the national leaders who become prime ministers. Hence, the prime ministers are indirectly elected through the votes of their members.



If no single party dominates an election, then coalitions of parties determine through negotiations and other political processes who becomes the leader of a coalition of parties that rule the government.



The most populous countries – China and India, – choose their leaders indirectly. It is through the indirect rise of parties who dominate the politics.



In India, the pattern of choice follows the British practice of choosing the prime minister: the dominant parties or the dominant coalition of parties choose the prime minister.



In China – a one-party government ruled by the Communist Party – the nation’s leader is chosen indirectly through the party. Eventually, the choice of who is the nation’s leader is through the election of the general secretary of the Party who is the chosen supreme leader.



The current leader of China, Xi Jinping, derives his main power from his position as general secretary. He also holds the office of president, which is voted by the National Congress. This consolidates what used to be two different offices, the more powerful of which is the post of general secretary.



 



 



For archives of previous Crossroads essays, go to: https://www.philstar.com/authors/1336383/gerardo-p-sicat. Visit this site for more information, feedback and commentary: http://econ.upd.edu.ph/gpsicat/


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ELECTIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biz groups ask gov't to allow firms to use their vaccines as boosters for workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biz groups ask gov't to allow firms to use their vaccines as boosters for workers


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We no longer have a shortage, and with such as large stockpile, we risk having vaccines expire and go to waste."

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What Marcos gave the world
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Swiss anti-money laundering rules, Japanese protocols against corruption of aid they give, US policy vs supporting dictators. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DMCI bags P4.5-B new deals as construction activity picks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DMCI bags P4.5-B new deals as construction activity picks up


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Listed builder DMCI Holdings Inc. bagged over P4 billion in new contracts in the past three quarters.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Poor diets imperilling people and the planet: report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Poor diets imperilling people and the planet: report


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The GNR estimates the nutrition spending will need to increase by nearly $4 billion annually until 2030 to meet stunting,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld to build P6 billion commercial district in Northwin Global City
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megaworld to build P6 billion commercial district in Northwin Global City


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Megaworld Corp., the Andrew Tan-led property company, is developing a P6 billion commercial district in its 85-hectare Northwin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe expands GoWiFi service
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe expands GoWiFi service


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Globe Telecom Inc. has expanded the reach of its GoWiFi service to more areas nationwide to provide Filipinos with access...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila Water, partners sign Saudi Arabia water contract
                              


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila Water Co. Inc., together with French water distributor Saur Group and Saudi’s Miahona Co., have signed a seven-year water contract in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bank of China helps Filipino exporters expand in Chinese market
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Bank of China continues to help food exporters from the Philippines further expand their presence in the Chinese market as the world recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BSP to maintain status quo until next year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance throughout next year as economic recovery remains lagging.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Citi bullish on Philippine recovery
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 November 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Global banking giant Citi has maintained a bullish outlook on the Philippines as the country is on the path to post-pandemic recovery in 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with