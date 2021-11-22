
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
PAL reroutes more flights to alternative gateways
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PAL reroutes more flights to alternative gateways
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is rerouting flights to alternative gateways outside Manila to accommodate the high demand this holiday season and prevent greater inconvenience.



“We are utilizing new ports of entry to accommodate more returning Filipinos and prevent cancellations of flights due to arrival limit at NAIA,” PAL said.



“Our top priority is to help more of you fly home for the holidays,” the airline said.



International arrivals to Manila are currently limited to 4,000 passengers daily, which are shared by all international airlines.



Given this existing cap at NAIA, PAL has recently rerouted flights from Bangkok to Panglao, Los Angeles and San Francisco to Cebu, Kuala Lumpur to Laoag, Doha to Subic, and Dubai to Subic, Davao or Cebu, among others.



“We realize that any change of routing affects your travel plans and regret the inconvenience. However, we believe this is better than scaling back on flights that would make it harder for Filipinos to proceed with their homecoming plans,” PAL said.



“With December just around the corner, we recognize that more and more of you need to find a way to fly home and reunite with your families. With the help of enlightened government intervention to open up alternative airports and liberalize health and quarantine protocols, we will do our best to adjust our network so that we can fly more people home and support the revival of our local economy,” it said.



PAL said passengers whose flights are rerouted to a new gateway may complete their quarantine at their port of entry in any accredited hotel.



They can also fly onward to their final booked destination with PAL at no extra cost.



“Philippine Airlines welcomes the latest government decision to increase the strict limits on flying overseas passengers into Manila.  We continue to appeal for further increases that will help us add more flights on more routes from Asia, the Middle East, Australia and North America,” the airline said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

