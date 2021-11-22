MPTC eyes more infrastructure projects

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), the country’s largest tollway builder and operator, is eyeing to develop more infrastructure projects to help in the country’s economic recovery.

MPTC president and CEO Rodrigo Franco said the company hopes to bag more deals to further add to the company’s existing tollway network in the country.

“We as a developer, as an investor in infrastructure project, we want to get into more partnerships with the government, partnerships with contractors, so that we can jointly help in stimulating the economic recovery,“ Franco said.

“Right now in the Philippines (our) operational (toll roads) is over 200 kilometers. Under construction is almost 30 kilometers for CALAX, eight kilometers for NLEX Connector, and then eight kilometers in Cebu, plus another seven in CAVITEX. Those are the ones under construction,“ he said.

MPTC’s P30.5 billion Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway is scheduled to start operations by the first quarter of next year, while Phase 1 of the P23.3 billion NLEX Connector project will be finished by the second quarter of 2022, and its Phase 2 by the fourth quarter.

Also up for completion by the fourth quarter of next year is the P17.2 billion CAVITEX C5 Link, while scheduled to be completed by the third quarter are the CALAX Cavite segment and the NLEX Segment 8.2 Sec. 1A.

MPTC also has a proposed P22.43-billion Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway project, which is still awaiting final government approval.

“As we are now recovering from the pandemic, the government is looking at ways to stimulate the economy in order to boost the chances of recovery and infrastructure is one of the sectors that can help in that regard because you cannot find many sectors where you can easily deploy $200 million, $300 million, $400 million in one, two, three years because that’s what our economy needs to boost the economic activity,“ Franco said.

“The government and the private sector will need to spend in productive endeavors, and the infrastructure sector is one of those sectors that can achieve those objective while at the same time injecting significant amount of resources to the country that needs the economic activities,“ he said.

Aside from beefing up its tollway network, MPTC has also recently expanded the scope of its business with the introduction of a new unit called MPT Mobility Inc., which is composed of seven subsidiaries offering digitally-driven solutions.

The venture is seen to help strengthen the company’s commitment to improving mobility in various cities and provinces nationwide.

“MPTC has a big role to play in setting the stage for digital transformation in the transport industry. As the largest tollway builder and operator in the Philippines, we are driven to further improve the mobility experience of our customers by developing vital integrated infrastructure powered by innovative technology and of course, driven by highly engaged people,“ Franco said.

Franco said an initial public offering is also in the horizon for MPTC. “We have plans of listing in the next two to three years. That’s our timeline for our IPO,“ he said.