Sustained travel reopening to boost economy in 2022

In its weekly economic preview, market intelligence firm IHS Markit said the Philippine economy has been showing considerable resilience amid its recent bout with lockdown measures.

MANILA, Philippines — The continued reopening of the country to travel and tourism is expected to bode well for a stronger economic recovery by 2022.

In its weekly economic preview, market intelligence firm IHS Markit said the Philippine economy has been showing considerable resilience amid its recent bout with lockdown measures.

This after the economy managed to grow 7.1 percent in the third quarter even with the surge due to the Delta variant.

IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said the outlook for 2022 is positive, underpinned by hopes of greater international and domestic demand in the year ahead.

“If this allows a gradual and sustained reopening of domestic and international tourism travel, this will provide an important boost to the economy,” Biswas said.

Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for nearly 13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. But since last year, the sector has been hit the hardest as borders were closed to avert further spread of the virus.

International tourism spending was estimated at P549 billion, while domestic tourism was at a high of P3.1 trillion.

“Due to the importance of domestic tourism in the overall contribution of tourism to GDP, the recovery of domestic tourism could be a significant growth driver in 2022,” Biswas said.

The government is already ramping up efforts to boost domestic and international travel in the country.

For one, several tourist destinations no longer require the mandatory RT-PCR tests if domestic travelers are already fully vaccinated.

At the same time, fully vaccinated international tourists will be allowed to enter the Philippines soon, beginning from green-listed or low-risk countries.

Likewise, the Department of Tourism is working to open special travel lanes or bubbles for the vaccinated from yellow list areas, subject to certain restrictions and strict conditions.

The government also decided to shorten the quarantine period for returning overseas Filipinos from yellow countries.

“The pandemic is expected to be gradually constrained by widening vaccine rollout in the Philippines, resulting in more normal economic conditions,” Biswas said.

“Stronger GDP growth of around 7.1 percent is expected in 2022, helped by strengthening private consumption spending, an upturn in government infrastructure spending and improving remittance inflows,” he said.