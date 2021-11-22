
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
ERC reviews rules ahead of advanced metering infrastructure
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
November 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC)  is reviewing and revamping its existing rules to usher in the adoption of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) in the country to automate grid and distribution networks, as well as empower consumers in managing electricity consumption.



The power regulator is drawing  up  a new regulatory framework to allow the full automation of meters,  ERC chairperson Agnes Devanadera said during the 26th Conference of the Electricity Power Supply Industry (CEPSI).



“As we see now, there’s got to be a revamp, a deeper review and evaluation of the existing rules in the ERC. For example, we have to revisit the existing policies and guidelines, especially on the grid code, distribution code, small grid guidelines, and  we must also be able to craft the right regulatory framework for distributed energy resources (DERs),” she said.



Devanadera said the ERC is increasing its consultants to have a better review of its rules to accommodate AMI.



Reviewing existing rules comes after the bill shock issue faced by consumers last year as the strict lockdown, owing to  COVID-19, prevented meter readers from doing their jobs last year.



“In the Philippines, we are learning it the hard way because during the pandemic, we had to contend with estimated bills. The reason is, with the quarantine...our meter readers were prevented from doing their job. So, we had to settle with estimated bills although that was covered by some rules of the ERC,” Devanadera said.



“It’s sad we’re learning it the hard way, we  realized that the smart meters should have been seriously addressed way before 2020,” the ERC chief said.



The rollout of smart meters has been slow in the country, with Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) installing only about 1.36 percent of its over seven million customers.



“This is where the mind shift of regulators should come in. Instead of just being concerned about the cost and benefit, then we should also be looking at our rules and amendment of our rules so that the regulators will become enablers because of the benefits that cannot be quantified in terms of cents, dollars,” Devanadera said.



In 2019, the ERC said it was evaluating the cost implications of Meralco’s pending AMI application to minimize its impact on consumers since it could raise electric rates.



In its initial calculation, the power regulator said an average rate adjustment of P0.2309 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) would be added to the customers’ electric bill if smart meters are shared by all Meralco customers, while an average rate adjustment of P0. 3972 per kWh if charged only to Meralco bulk customers.



In 2017, Meralco asked the ERC to approve its AMI project, which included the smart meters and other devices and systems necessary to implement the whole project.



“The regulators must come up together with the Department of Energy (DOE), [which] is tasked by law to come up with policies. We should be coming out with robust policies and simplified procedures and more of information dissemination,” Devanadera said.



The implementation of the AMI will promote demand side management and energy efficiency as it provides tools or services that empower consumers to manage their consumption.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

