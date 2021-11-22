MGen unit submits lowest bid for Meralco’s 70 MW CSP

PEDC offered the lowest total headline rate of P2.9906 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and total levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) rate of P2.948 per kWh, said the Third-Party Bids and Awards Committee (TPBAC) overseeing Meralco’s CSP.

MANILA, Philippines — Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC), a unit of Meralco Powergen Corp. (MGen), has submitted the lowest bid for the baseload 70-megawatt (MW) supply being sought by Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) via competitive selection process (CSP).

PEDC offered the lowest total headline rate of P2.9906 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and total levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) rate of P2.948 per kWh, said the Third-Party Bids and Awards Committee (TPBAC) overseeing Meralco’s CSP.

The offer was below the reserve prices of P5.0268 per kWh for the headline rate and P3.7898 per kWh for the LCOE rate set for the bidding.

PEDC has a total capacity of 314 MW through its power plants in La Paz, Iloilo City.

Its offer bested the bids made by SEM-Calaca Power Corp. (SCPC) at P4.8737 per kWh headline rate and Therma Luzon Inc. (TLI) at P4.70 per kWh.

However, SCPC and TLI submitted LCOE rates of P5.2894 per kWh and P5.1650 per kWh, respectively, which were above the LCOE reserve price.

Quezon Power Philippines Ltd. (QPPL) was among those that expressed interest to participate in the bidding, but had withdrawn from the CSP.

“The TPBAC complied with its mandate to conduct the bid in an open and transparent manner to achieve the least cost of electricity, in accordance with the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Department Circular No. 2018-02-0003 on CSP,” said TPBAC chairman Ferdinand Domingo said.

TPBAC will proceed with the post-qualification evaluation to determine if it should issue a notice of award to PEDC.

Lawrence Fernandez, TPBAC Secretariat and Meralco VP and head of Utility Economics department, said Meralco, as a regulated entity, has conducted its business in full compliance with all rules and regulations issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and DOE.

“The terms of reference (TOR) were reviewed and approved by the DOE, and all contracts resulting from this bidding process shall be subjected to regulatory proceedings and evaluation by the ERC,” he said.

If awarded, PEDC’s offer will replace its previous contract with Meralco for also 70 MW, which was among the seven power supply agreements (PSA) of the power distributor affected by the Supreme Court ruling, which required all distribution, utilities (DUs) to conduct a CSP in procuring their supply requirements for 2015 onwards.

PEDC is a subsidiary of Global Business Power Corp. (GBP), which is wholly owned by MGen.

GBP, with a total gross capacity of 1,091 MW, has diversified power generation facilities in Visayas and Mindanao, which are capable of supplying base, intermediate, peak load and ancillary support.