
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Budget hotel chain offers affordable hotel stays ahead of holidays
                        

                           
Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 7:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Budget hotel chain offers affordable hotel stays ahead of holidays
This undated photo shows a hotel staff cleaning a hotel room at RedDoorz hotel.
RedDoorz / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Tech-enabled hotel management company RedDoorz recently showcased its safe and affordable offers as it gears for the upcoming holiday season.



Early this month, the budget hotel launched #TuloyTuloyLang campaign that highlights new moments and experiences Filipinos can look forward to for the holiday season with its hotel stays that are more affordable, accessible and technologically focused.





Miguel Capistrano III, Country Manager of RedDoorz Philippines, assured the public that the hotel chain's properties follow health and safety protocols.



“It is in our nature to travel, to go out, even just a short distance, to spend some quality time with loved ones and to celebrate new moments and experiences, especially during the holidays. As restrictions start to ease, Filipinos are looking forward to making travels happen again and RedDoorz is ready to provide them hotel stays that are now more accessible, affordable, tech-driven, and still health-conscious,” said during a roundtable discussion early this month.



“We are even improving the training of our property managers and hotel staff, as well as implementing refresher courses for our partner hotels to keep the RedDoorz standard, and onboarding regional tourism so that our partners can further understand the new trends and demands of local travels,” he added.



As of November, the hotel management company has over 300 properties and opened hotels located in top leisure destinations in the country such as Cebu, Bohol, Boracay, Davao, Palawan, Siargao and Zambales.



It has also acquired hotels in Manila, Cebu and Tagaytay.



In June this year, RedDoorz also launched its lifestyle economy concept brand Sans Hotels which is design driven and targets the young market who were locked down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Capistrano cited that there is a so-called “pent up travel demand” from travelers who are excited to go out of their homes and travel safely.



Despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and changing travel restrictions, Capistrano is optimistic about the outlook in the tourism industry.



He cited that the hotel chain brand reached direct bookings of 96% this year.



“Our occupancy increased an average of 41% this year which reflects that there are good signs for us and the tourism industry. So, with our several hotel offers, we will provide more affordable and accessible hotels to be able to pinch that ‘urge’ of traveling and the need to go out even just a few steps away from their houses,” the country manager said.



“‘Tuloy-tuloy lang’ projects brighter days for us, for our partners, and even for every Filipino traveler as there are signs of tourism’s bounce back,” he added.



The National Capital Region is currently under Alert Level 2 of the general community quarantine until November 30.



Under this classification, intrazonal and interzonal movements shall be allowed



The Department of Tourism early this month welcomed the downgrade to alert level 2 saying it would benefit the tourism industry.



“The eased travel restrictions under this alert level will greatly help tourism businesses bounce back and maximize the opportunities brought by the holiday season," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said last November 5.  


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
                                                      NEW NORMAL
                                                      REDDOORZ
                                                      TOURISM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Presidential hopefuls woo bizmen, bare economic plans


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
As far as businessmen are concerned, the job of the next president would be a very difficult one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monde Nissin CLO bags Asian Legal Business Award                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monde Nissin CLO bags Asian Legal Business Award


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Helen Go Tiu, chief legal officer at Monde Nissin, was honored as the In-House Lawyer of the Year as at the recently concluded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT to offer 10,000-Mbps broadband service


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The move came as the pandemic intensifies competition in the home internet segment.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Learn from others
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
I miss Mountain View, California.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System has waived until February next year the penalties for members whose loan payments are overdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Budget hotel chain offers affordable hotel stays ahead of holidays
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Budget hotel chain offers affordable hotel stays ahead of holidays


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Tech-enabled hotel management company RedDoorz recently showcased its safe and affordable offers as it gears for the upcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SM’s Airspeed gears for growth
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Integrated logistics firm Airspeed, a part of SM Investments Corp.’s portfolio investments, is gearing for future growth with the expansion of its hubs coupled with the introduction of new services and digital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS unemployment benefits hit P870 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS unemployment benefits hit P870 million


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
 State-run provident fund Social Security System has issued P870 million in unemployment benefits in  nine months to September...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 RLC Residences wins big at PropertyGuru Awards
                              


                              

                                 November 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
RLC Residences and its standout properties gained distinctions and commendations in the design and development categories at the recently held 9th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT to launch first 10K Mbps fiber plan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT to launch first 10K Mbps fiber plan


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Home looks to further cement its dominance in the fixed broadband market as it introduces the country’s fastest...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with