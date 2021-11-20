Budget hotel chain offers affordable hotel stays ahead of holidays

MANILA, Philippines — Tech-enabled hotel management company RedDoorz recently showcased its safe and affordable offers as it gears for the upcoming holiday season.

Early this month, the budget hotel launched #TuloyTuloyLang campaign that highlights new moments and experiences Filipinos can look forward to for the holiday season with its hotel stays that are more affordable, accessible and technologically focused.

Miguel Capistrano III, Country Manager of RedDoorz Philippines, assured the public that the hotel chain's properties follow health and safety protocols.

“It is in our nature to travel, to go out, even just a short distance, to spend some quality time with loved ones and to celebrate new moments and experiences, especially during the holidays. As restrictions start to ease, Filipinos are looking forward to making travels happen again and RedDoorz is ready to provide them hotel stays that are now more accessible, affordable, tech-driven, and still health-conscious,” said during a roundtable discussion early this month.

“We are even improving the training of our property managers and hotel staff, as well as implementing refresher courses for our partner hotels to keep the RedDoorz standard, and onboarding regional tourism so that our partners can further understand the new trends and demands of local travels,” he added.

As of November, the hotel management company has over 300 properties and opened hotels located in top leisure destinations in the country such as Cebu, Bohol, Boracay, Davao, Palawan, Siargao and Zambales.

It has also acquired hotels in Manila, Cebu and Tagaytay.

In June this year, RedDoorz also launched its lifestyle economy concept brand Sans Hotels which is design driven and targets the young market who were locked down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capistrano cited that there is a so-called “pent up travel demand” from travelers who are excited to go out of their homes and travel safely.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and changing travel restrictions, Capistrano is optimistic about the outlook in the tourism industry.

He cited that the hotel chain brand reached direct bookings of 96% this year.

“Our occupancy increased an average of 41% this year which reflects that there are good signs for us and the tourism industry. So, with our several hotel offers, we will provide more affordable and accessible hotels to be able to pinch that ‘urge’ of traveling and the need to go out even just a few steps away from their houses,” the country manager said.

“‘Tuloy-tuloy lang’ projects brighter days for us, for our partners, and even for every Filipino traveler as there are signs of tourism’s bounce back,” he added.

The National Capital Region is currently under Alert Level 2 of the general community quarantine until November 30.

Under this classification, intrazonal and interzonal movements shall be allowed

The Department of Tourism early this month welcomed the downgrade to alert level 2 saying it would benefit the tourism industry.

“The eased travel restrictions under this alert level will greatly help tourism businesses bounce back and maximize the opportunities brought by the holiday season," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said last November 5.