Business
                        
Monde Nissin CLO bags Asian Legal Business Award
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 20, 2021 | 11:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Helen Go Tiu, chief legal officer at Monde Nissin, was honored as the In-House Lawyer of the Year as at the recently concluded the Asian Legal Business Philippine Law Awards.



"Amid these hardships, I've learned, the very real need to trust God day by day," Tiu said in her acceptance speech, referencing her personal and family struggles during the pandemic.



She expressed gratitude for being blessed with a "dream team, men and women who pursue excellence, who value hard work and sacrifice."



Her mentors, she said, taught her that leadership needs to be exercised with "compassion and kindness."



Tiu is concurrently the corporate secretary for Philstar Global Corp. which publishes digital news outlets Philstar.com and Interaksyon, as well as of JS Publications behind The Freeman in Cebu.



She is also the president of the Harvard Law Alumni Association in the Philippines


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
