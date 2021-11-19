
































































 




   







   















SEC greenlights Haus Talk IPO, EEI preferred share sale
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 11:52am

                           

                        

                                                                        
This file photo shows the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
MANILA, Philippines — Corporate regulators announced Friday they have cleared two more public offerings: a maiden share sale by property firm Haus Talk Inc. and a preferred share offer by listed builder EEI Corp.



In a statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it approved the registration statement of Haus Talk covering 2.5 billion common shares and of EEI covering 60 million perpetual preferred shares. There are “certain remaining requirements” that the companies have to complete.



Organized in 2004, Haus Talk is a residential real estate developer led by the Madlambayan family with projects based in Antipolo City and Laguna. The company has sold almost 1,900 housing units, with about 2,300 units in development until 2023.



Haus Talk will sell up to 500 million common shares at P1.50 each. Net proceeds from the initial public offering is estimated at P723.7 million, which the company will use to buy more land, develop projects and fund general corporate needs.



The shares will be listed and traded on the Small, Medium, and Emerging Board of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).



Meanwhile, EEI will offer up to 40 million non-voting perpetual preferred shares at a price of P100 apiece. The company is ready to sell 20 million more preferred shares if there would be strong demand from investors.



EEI could net nearly P6 billion from the share sale, which the company will use to partially finance future projects. The cash to be raised will also go to payments of short-term loans and capital expenditure for new equipment.



EEI’s preferred share offer is slated to run from December 9 to 15, in time for the shares’ listing on the PSE on December 24. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EEI CORP.
                                                      HAUS TALK INC.
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
