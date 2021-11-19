Government rolling out P250 million fund for startups

MANILA, Philippines — The government is rolling out a P250-million venture fund to support the growth of startups, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

“We will be launching the Philippine Startup Venture Fund with P250 million for 2021 and P250 million for 2022,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said during the opening of the Philippine Startup Week.

He said the fund would help bring in the much needed access to capital for startup companies.

The Startup Venture Fund is being set up under the Innovative Startup Act signed into law in 2019 to strengthen, promote and develop the country’s startup ecosystem.

The fund would be administered by DTI’s attached agency National Development Co.

“While we note that the pandemic has greatly affected our industries and enterprises across all sectors, particularly our micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in 2020 through the first half of 2021, we have nevertheless seen how our startups, driven by the impressive level of innovation of our talented entrepreneurs and the need to innovate and adapt, have risen to the occasion and revolutionized the way business is done amid the challenges, limitations and restrictions on movement brought about by the pandemic,” Lopez said.

He said the innovation of startups and businesses through adjustments in their business models and creation of new products, services and solutions particularly in critical sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce, fintech, logistics and digitalization of business processes, helped industries and the economy thrive and survive.

Leveraging on the country’s strengths on fintech and e-commerce, he said the government would continue to work on policies and programs to encourage startups to keep coming up with new products and revolutionary solutions as MSMEs continue to innovate and digitize their operations.

In a related development, the DTI entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with incubator Startup Village to provide support for the latter’s initiative which seeks to provide MSMEs access to digital solutions and financing for their operations.

Under the MOU, the DTI will help promote Project Match (www.projectmatch.ph), a market-based platform being implemented by Startup Village with grant support from the US Agency for International Development, that links MSMEs to startups offering innovative solutions.

Aside from enabling startups to showcase their products and services that would benefit MSMEs looking for digital solutions, the platform also offers a learning resource portal where both MSMEs and startups can get access to materials and mentorship to drive the matching process.

In addition, the platform provides access to financial institutions such as banks, microfinance institutions, investors and venture capitalists.

Lopez said Project Match complements the agency’s efforts and projects to support MSMEs and startups, particularly in linking them to potential partners in the market.

“Together with Startup Village and the Project Match initiative, we fulfill our end goal for the growth of MSMEs and startups to eventually support the growth of the Philippine economy, generating employment, innovation, and financial inclusion,” he said.