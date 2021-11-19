Petron partners with Singapore-based tech firm

While physical card-based loyalty programs have been historically prevalent in the local fuel retail market, there has been an accelerated growth of digitalized loyalty programs in this sector. Today, fuel retail companies vie for superior offerings by integrating exceptional physical and digital capabilities to create and provide a more engaging and distinctive customer experience.

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore-headquartered Capillary Technologies, a leading global customer loyalty solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Petron Corp., the Philippines’ largest oil refining and marketing company, to transform Petron’s loyalty program in the country to be the best in class.

“While our technology capabilities have been upgraded through the Capillary platform, for us at Petron, this initiative is really for our customers – it’s about being in sync with millions of loyal customers who are journeying with us towards a digital lifestyle. As we continue to understand the purchasing behavior and preferences of our loyal customers, we acknowledge that their demands evolve. Capillary’s technology enables us to connect with them through better and more personalized rewards experiences tailored to individual Filipino motorists.” said Lionel Perkin Chai, Petron Corp. marketing head.

Capillary has also supported the creation of an automated campaign management solution to drive relevant and exciting offerings. Leveraging on Capillary’s customer loyalty capabilities and expertise, Petron elevated its mobile application’s user interface with enhanced features and functionalities for Petron customers to fully enjoy the benefits of the loyalty program.

“Frictionless service is the new buzzword in fuel retail and Capillary is excited to shape innovative customer retention and engagement strategies to make it happen. I am positive that our partnership with Petron will drive these groundbreaking changes in the Asian fuel loyalty space,” said Aneesh Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies.