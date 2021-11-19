ABS-CBN wins lawsuit vs pirate websites

ABS-CBN said a court in the southern district of Florida entered a default judgment in favor of the company and against 21 pirate site operators, which are streaming portals offering free access to ABS-CBN content in the US and abroad.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. has won a $21-million lawsuit against almost two dozen pirate website operators.

Due to the defendants’ failure to appear in court or participate in the lawsuit, ABS-CBN said the court approved its request for $1 million in trademark damages against each of the site operators.

In addition, six of the defendants were ordered to pay between $30,000 and $90,000 in damages for copyright infringement.

Further, thefilipinochannel.su was ordered to pay another $10,000 in cybersquatting damages for the TV company’s domain name, which is confusingly similar to one of ABS-CBN’s registered trademarks.

The order also includes a provision that requires advertising service providers to turn over any restrained revenue generated by the pirate websites.

The funds were previously restrained in a temporary restraining order against the defendants.

ABS-CBN said the pirate sites have likewise been ordered to hand over their domain names to the company so that they may no longer be used as a source for their infringing activities.