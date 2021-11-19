Government urged to take lead in setting net zero target

MANILA, Philippines — The government should lead in setting net zero target for the country by coming up with clear policies to guide the private sector and to level the playing field, power executives said yesterday.

Despite the clamor to reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions, the Philippines is still among the countries that have yet to lay down its net zero goal.

During the 23rd Conference of the Electricity Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) briefing yesterday, ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia said it would be critical for the government to exercise its leadership and craft a net zero commitment.

“As we know, there’s already more than 137 countries and counting who are committed to net zero. I think it’s just a matter of time that the Philippines, hopefully, will also commit to net zero and craft specific policies that will give a lot of teeth and depth to that potential… and hopefully, it will also encourage more corporates in the Philippines to follow suit, ” he said.

Last month, ACEN – along with the rest of the Ayala group – announced its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Francia said setting a net zero commitment is a huge leap of faith not knowing if this would place the company at a disadvantage and at risk, especially if the supply chain does not react positively.

“These are some of the burning questions, but if you have a government policy backing and more than encouraging, but requiring everyone to move in the same direction, then it’s a level playing field and we’re all marching to the same tune. I don’t think only corporates will be sufficient. I think there needs to be a drive from the government,” he said.

So far, the country has committed to reduce emissions by 75 percent below business as usual (BAU) by 2030 under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

While this is the highest among Southeast Asian (SEA) countries, only 2.7 percent of this emission reduction target is unconditional, one of the lowest in the region, Massachusetts-based global management consultancy Bain & Company said earlier.

In the same briefing, Aboitiz Power Corp. president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio said the 75 percent reduction in emissions is a good nudge toward energy transition, but is subject to available funds.

“I think government should take the lead and I think with the initial commitment – 75 percent (reduction) in carbon emissions subject to the funds being available, I think it’s a start and it’s a good way to kickstart this tedious process where probably there are a lot of roadblocks as well,” he said.

“I guess we really have to be guided by a firm roadmap, firm policies that are in place,” the AboitizPower official said.

Funding the energy transition is seen as a stumbling block, and without government support, it would be difficult to move away from fossil fuel given the huge gap that needs to be filled by cleaner power technologies.

“Between 15 and 20 to 25 years, (there’s) a lot of value gap that you need to make up for. This is something that we have to work with the financial institutions, and maybe with government support to subsidize some of these initiatives.

It’s something that the government should explore,” Rubio said.

Unclear policies are also seen as a major concern in the country’s energy transition, First Gen Corp. president and COO Francis Giles Puno said.

First Gen has the biggest in position in the natural gas space with over 2,000 megawatts (MW) of gas fired power plants in its portfolio and is one of the pioneering companies for the entry of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the country.

“LNG will be a very critical component and when you look at the latest DOE plan, gas plays out quite prominently as part of the decarbonization in energy plan and moving forward. But at the same time, the rules are so unclear. We’re still making an investment on LNG despite the fact that we’re uncertain. I don’t even know we can forecast the revenue from our LNG investment,” he said.

While gas is seen as the transition fuel to net zero, the government has yet to set the direction on what comes next after gas since it is still fossil fuel, Meralco Powergen Corp. (MGen) president and CEO Jaime Azurin said.

“I think the road to net zero is very challenging not only for us generators. While I agree with, there has to be a timely shutting down of these coal plants, the transition fuel…is gas – it’s more efficient, it’s less pollutant. But after that, if we are to go to net zero by 2050, there are still technologies being developed to replace all of these baseload plants. And you cannot expand and expand on renewables without storage, without efficient baseload. It’s a direction. I know there’s a moratorium on coal, but what comes next?” he said.

Last year, the Philippines declared a moratorium on new coal-fired power plants.

In its updated Energy Plan 2020-2040, the Department of Energy (DOE) also seeks to make renewable energy account for 35 percent of the Philippine energy mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.