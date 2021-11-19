
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
ASEAN to sustain growth momentum beyond 4th quarter
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 19, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The pace of recovery in the economies of the Philippines and the rest of ASEAN is expected to continue beyond the fourth quarter of 2021 as mobility curbs are eased with the population learning to live with COVID-19.



In its latest research brief and growth tracker, London-based Oxford Economics said momentum for ASEAN6 – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – would further pick up pace.



This as countries reopen to travel and trade as COVID-19 cases have dropped.



Oxford senior economist Sung Eun Jung said ASEAN6’s latest growth tracker is painting a better picture for the economies.



“As growth momentum improved toward the end of the third quarter, the tracker remained broadly stable in September after a continued slowdown from May to August,” Jung said.



“With restrictions generally easing, we expect the uptrend in our growth tracker will broaden across the region, and ASEAN6 growth will pick up further from October onwards,” she said.



Among the factors that contributed to the improvement include positive car sales in Indonesia and the Philippines and better manufacturing sector in the region.



Jung said manufacturing would start regaining lost momentum as labor woes are resolved with economies reopening despite ongoing global supply chain disruptions.



Consumer spending is also seen gradually rising in line with improving sentiment.



But despite a significant rebound in the fourth quarter, Jung noted this would not be enough to compensate for the slowdown in the first three quarters of the year.



Except for Singapore, she said below-trend growth for ASEAN6 countries is expected this year despite favorable base effects.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

