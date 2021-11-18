
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
BSP eyes creation of fund for green, sustainable financing
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is looking at establishing a fund that banks and financial institutions could tap for green and sustainable financing.



In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Monetary Board is now discussing possible incentives for banks that venture into green and sustainable financing.



“The Monetary Board is discussing this and maybe we can give some discount on the rates or maybe we can create a fund where banks may access the fund for green lending,” Diokno said.



He said the BSP has committed to provide banks with an enabling regulatory environment to manage climate change, environmental and social risk, and at the same time unlock financing to economic activities which promote sustainable development.



Diokno said the BSP has joined the central banks and supervisors’ Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) which made a commitment to provide an enabling regulatory environment to equip banks in managing climate change, environmental, and social risks, and at the same time, unlock financing to economic activities contributing to sustainable development.



He said members also agreed to facilitate the conduct of climate stress-testing exercises and collection of more granular data on climate, and environmental and social risks exposures in the banking industry.



“We commit to facilitate the conduct of stress testing for collection of more granular data on climate and environmental and social risks,” he said.



According to Diokno, the banking group made a commitment during the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP16).



Diokno said the BSP has issued the Sustainable Central Banking program and has committed to take more concrete steps for the lending policy.



“Maybe slow down on, for example, coal projects and more focus on green products. There are lots of green projects and maybe at some point we’ll have to provide some incentives for green lending,” Diokno said.



During the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the Philippine central bank joined the collective declaration of NGFS members and committed to champion the sustainability agenda in the financial system through the rollout of the initiatives under the Sustainable Central Banking Program to foster environmentally responsible and sustainable policies and work practices.



The program embodies the essential roles of the BSP as an enabler, mobilizer, and doer in relation to advocating sustainability principles in the financial system.



The regulators also agreed to promote a collaborative approach in the financial sector and harmonize policies, as well as align initiatives with the objectives and strategies of the Philippine Sustainable Finance Roadmap and Guiding Principles and build partnerships to intensify awareness and capacity-building activities for the financial sector.



“We need to take advantage of the momentum calling for action, and step up our response towards climate change,” Diokno said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

