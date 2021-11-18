
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Customers save P3 billion on power payment relief
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
November 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Businesses within the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) franchise were able to generate savings of over P3 billion as the power distributor has been implementing various programs and initiatives to help ease financial burden of customers amid the pandemic.



Meralco said it waived its Guaranteed Minimum Billing Demand (GMBD), which helped over 95,000 customers that are mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to save around P3.2 billion in their electricity bills.



“During the height of the pandemic last year, when the community restrictions were at the strictest and businesses were not allowed to operate, Meralco provided payment relief for businesses that were not able to meet their guaranteed minimum billing demand,” Meralco head of utility economics Lawrence Fernandez said.



The power utility distributor has been involved in providing its business customers with more sustainable solutions that will help them move forward as they recover from the pandemic.



“Meralco has been directly contacting businesses and meeting with them to see what assistance Meralco can provide such as doing energy audits, or rightsizing their contracts,” Fernandez said.



For all customer segments, Meralco also suspended disconnection activities in areas that were then under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), modified ECQ, and granular lockdowns as part of its commitment to keep the lights on throughout the pandemic.



“Meralco is probably the only utility in the country that suspended service disconnection the longest. We understand the need for electricity when we were all asked to limit mobility and stay at home, so we did what we can to help – which is to continue serving with quality and reliable electricity service 24/7,” Meralco vice president for corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said.



The company also continued to extend compassionate service by continuing to offer the option to avail of installment payment arrangements (IPAs) to customers who are having trouble in paying their bills.



From May 2020 to October 2021, 230,000 customers, majority of which are residential consumers, benefitted from Meralco’s IPAs.



“We continue to collaborate with the entire industry in ensuring that there will be no disruption of supply. Those who requested for payment extensions, even beyond what was ordered to us by the regulator, we made sure that customers who needed time to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic were supported and assisted,” Zaldarriaga said.



“We have always maintained that we will always be considerate and that there we can make arrangements on a case-to-case basis in terms of implementing longer payment time for them,” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MANILA ELECTRIC CO.
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Telco expenses sink Dennis Uy's DITO CME to losses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Telco expenses sink Dennis Uy's DITO CME to losses


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a discourse to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the firm of Duterte-allied businessman Dennis Uy reported a net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Economic managers bat for shift to Alert Level 1 at 'onset' of 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Economic managers bat for shift to Alert Level 1 at 'onset' of 2022


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economic managers expect the country to achieve Alert Level 1 by the “onset of the New Year.” ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC clears 3 public offerings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC clears 3 public offerings


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Companies are still raising cash amid the pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Circus
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 17, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine elections always had the trappings of a circus. It is a pity that our people have never taken elections seriously. We think of elections as we would beauty contests.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Oxford Economics: BSP policy rate hike unlikely in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Oxford Economics: BSP policy rate hike unlikely in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is unlikely that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will tighten policy rates next year, London-based Oxford Economics s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Full economic reopening to hasten recovery &ndash; PCCI
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Full economic reopening to hasten recovery – PCCI


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The country’s largest business group is pushing for the full opening of the economy as part of 10-point resolutions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP seen to hold off rate hike until 2023
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP seen to hold off rate hike until 2023


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance until early 2023 as inflation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ban on all poultry imports urged as bird flu resurfaces
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ban on all poultry imports urged as bird flu resurfaces


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
An agriculture group has urged the government to temporary ban all poultry imports, saying the resurgence of bird flu in Europe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS waives penalties for overdue accounts


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System has waived until February next year the penalties for members whose loan payments are overdue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Market backtracks on lack of new leads
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Market backtracks on lack of new leads


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
With no fresh catalysts to prop up trading, share prices erased some of the gains in the previous session to close in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with