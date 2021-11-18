
































































 




   







   















Banks seek DOJ help as cybercrime losses soar
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 18, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Banks seek to partner with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the campaign against fraudsters and cybercriminals as the industry has lost more than P1 billion.



Ramon Jocson, cybersecurity committee vice chairman at the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP), said in a virtual forum that the estimated losses from fraud have exceeded P1 billion this year alone amid increasing digital transactions due to pandemic-induced mobility restrictions.



“From the data that we’ve gathered from reports which are available from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, I think the losses this year in terms of fraud and unauthorized withdrawals, unauthorized bank transfers, these are victims of scams. It’s more than a billion pesos, that’s the latest estimate,” Jocson said.



Jocson, who is also executive vice president at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said the volume of digital transactions have gone up three times compared to 2019.



BAP president Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso said the group is partnering with various stakeholders such as social media influencers, government agencies and media in its wide-ranging efforts to promote cybersecurity awareness nationwide.



The BAP is also signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Justice Department to train cybercrime enforcers and prosecutors in holding cybercriminals accountable for their actions.



“The Philippines is currently a cybercrime hotspot, underscoring the need to increase awareness and vigilance against the increasing prevalence of cybercrime in the country,” Veloso said.



Veloso, who is also president of Philippine National Bank, signed yesterday a MOU with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) to help disseminate information on cybersecurity and data protection.



“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. With this partnership with KBP, we are able to keep the public informed and educated on the latest trends and scenarios on cybercrime, considering the growing threats of cybercriminals. They have clearly stepped up their game as they try to take advantage of the rapid online migration of essential activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.



KBP chairman Jun Nicdao said the collaboration project would result in a more intensive consumer awareness and education as a strong first line of defense against cyberthreats.



The BAP and its partners are working toward equipping Filipinos with the necessary information and tools needed to stop cybercriminals from harming the public and stealing their hard-earned money.



It has launched its Anti-Scam Campaign, a wide-ranging information campaign undertaken with various partners, to promote cybersecurity, cybersafety, and awareness among the banking public.



The Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) would also be the official partner in unifying the execution of the Anti-Scam campaign on social media by BAP’s member-banks.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

