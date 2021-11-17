Oxford Economics: BSP policy rate hike unlikely in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — It is unlikely that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will tighten policy rates next year as elevated inflation is seen as something that is only “transitory”, London-based Oxford Economics said.

As it is, Oxford Economics mirrored the central bank’s assessment that supply-side issues keep inflation of goods and prices transitory, despite its upward trend in past months.

“We concur with the central bank’s view that the current rise in inflation in the Philippines is for the most part transitory, reflecting supply-side pressures. As such, we expect the BSP to maintain rates at their current levels until Q1 2023 to provide support for the economy,” Oxford Economics analyst Makoto Tsuchiya said in a commentary on Wednesday.

Tsuchiya said that because of this, the BSP will not rush to pull the trigger and adjust interest rates to keep the prices of commodities and goods from spiraling out of control.

This accommodative monetary policy stance of the BSP was birthed by an aggressive easing episode which left interest rates at 2% currently, the lowest in the country’s history. Per the BSP, this was undertaken to spur economic activity and credit growth in the Philippine economy.

BSP governor Ben Diokno said in an interview on Tuesday that its current policy will be kept for a “few more quarters” to give the economy ample support in its recovery efforts. Data showed inflation landed at 4.6% in October, still above the government’s 2-4% target this year.

Based on Oxford Economic's analysis, the transitory phase of inflation in the Philippine economy is because of supply-side pressures that affect food inflation, which accounts for 40% of the Philippines’ consumer price index basket. Food prices are vulnerable to supply shocks such as inclement weather, wherein the effects are thought to be temporary.

Even the meat prices, pushed by the African swine fever epidemic which gutted pork supply in local farms, have mostly stabilized. Oxford Economics believes the distortion, as prices are still high despite more imported supply flooding markets, will “fade in the coming months, in our view, as base effects unwind.”

Other factors on inflation, such as the spike in global oil prices, is transitory since the Philippines is a net importer which keeps it vulnerable to price swing, the think tank said.

For Filipino consumers, especially low-income households, the effects of rising inflation are less-than-ideal as thousands were left jobless, with prospects bleak, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moving forward, Oxford Economics expects these transitory forces to dissipate as food prices are stabilizing. “The transitory and supply-side nature of current inflation means the BSP cannot effectively reduce inflation through monetary policy tools, while the incomplete recovery means the central bank has the incentive to keep rates low to provide much-needed support for the economy,” Tsuchiya said.

“As such, we have pushed out our rate-hike assumption by one quarter to Q1 2023, when we expect the economic recovery will be on a firmer footing,” he added.

The BSP’s Monetary Board will meet on Thursday to review policy settings.